The articulated robots market is poised to grow by $6.12 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The report on articulated robots market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering key vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing benefits of articulated robots and increasing demand from the automotive industry. In addition, the increasing benefits of articulated robots is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The articulated robots market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographical landscapes.

This study identifies the growing demand from APAC as one of the prime reasons driving the articulated robots market growth during the next few years.

The report on articulated robots market covers the following areas:

  • Articulated robots market sizing
  • Articulated robots market forecast
  • Articulated robots market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading articulated robots market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Comau Spa, FANUC Corp., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., OMRON Corp., Seiko Holdings Corp., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Yaskawa Electric Corp.. Also, the articulated robots market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Heavy machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Metal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ABB Ltd.
  • Comau Spa
  • FANUC Corp.
  • Midea Group Co. Ltd.
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
  • NACHI-FUJIKOSHI Corp.
  • OMRON Corp.
  • Seiko Holdings Corp.
  • Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.
  • Yaskawa Electric Corp.

