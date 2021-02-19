Dublin, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Articulated Robots Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The articulated robots market is poised to grow by $6.12 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The report on articulated robots market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering key vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing benefits of articulated robots and increasing demand from the automotive industry. In addition, the increasing benefits of articulated robots is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The articulated robots market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographical landscapes.
This study identifies the growing demand from APAC as one of the prime reasons driving the articulated robots market growth during the next few years.
The report on articulated robots market covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading articulated robots market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Comau Spa, FANUC Corp., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., OMRON Corp., Seiko Holdings Corp., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Yaskawa Electric Corp.. Also, the articulated robots market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p50orf
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: