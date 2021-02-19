Dublin, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Articulated Robots Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The articulated robots market is poised to grow by $6.12 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The report on articulated robots market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering key vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing benefits of articulated robots and increasing demand from the automotive industry. In addition, the increasing benefits of articulated robots is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The articulated robots market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



This study identifies the growing demand from APAC as one of the prime reasons driving the articulated robots market growth during the next few years.



The report on articulated robots market covers the following areas:

Articulated robots market sizing

Articulated robots market forecast

Articulated robots market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading articulated robots market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Comau Spa, FANUC Corp., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., OMRON Corp., Seiko Holdings Corp., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Yaskawa Electric Corp.. Also, the articulated robots market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Heavy machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Metal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Comau Spa

FANUC Corp.

Midea Group Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI Corp.

OMRON Corp.

Seiko Holdings Corp.

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

