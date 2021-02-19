Dublin, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Buildings Market by Component (Solution (Safety & Security Management, Energy Management, Building Infrastructure Management, Network Management, IWMS), Services), Building Type (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart buildings market is projected to grow from USD 66.3 billion in 2020 to USD 108.9 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.5% during the forecast period.



Rising adoption of IoT-enabled building management system, rising awareness of space utilization, increased industry standards and regulations, and increase demand for energy efficient system. Rising adoption of IoT-enabled building management system and raising awareness of space utilization to drive the growth of the market across the globe. However, the lack of cooperation among standard bodies and uniform technology among smart building solutions and high cost of implementation is expected to restrict the growth of the market across the globe.



Based on solution type, the energy management segment is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate during the forecast period



The energy management segment is projected to grow with the most rapid growth rate in 2020 to 2025. Energy management solutions for smart building help to reduce and monitor the energy consumption of the building. Keeping operational expenses low is a continuous challenge for owners and managers of multistory buildings, schools, or building complexes. Some of the infrastructure available for managing energy in buildings is designed for large systems and not for managers with smaller budgets, resulting in high costs of adoption and integration.



Based on building type, the commercial building segment is expected to lead the Smart buildings market in 2020



The commercial building segment is expected to lead the smart buildings market in 2020. Energy performance of commercial buildings is a significant challenge for the commercial sector as these buildings consume higher energy and also generate more waste in the form of carbon and other solid wastes. Therefore, appropriate and tailor-made solutions are needed for optimized energy performance to reduce building energy consumption without compromising comfort or security.



The Asia-Pacific (APAC) smart buildings market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The APAC smart buildings market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market in Asia-Pacific can be attributed to innovative building technologies are getting traction in the APAC region due to presence of various smart buildings market vendors to use such technology for gaining competitive advantage. Multiple governments in this region have started promoting smart building practices due to rising environmental concerns and the growing need for energy savings.



For instance, China has invested heavily into over 2,500 green building projects, and Singapore has decided to aim for 80% cent of its buildings to be certified as Green, under its Green Mark scheme by 2030.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Adoption of IoT-enabled BMS

Increasing Awareness of Space Utilization

Increased Industry Standards and Regulations

Increased Demand for Energy-Efficient Systems

Restraints

Lack of Cooperation Among Standard Bodies

High Cost of Implementation

Opportunities

Emergence of the 5G Technology

Rise in the Smart City Trend

Government Initiatives and Incentives

Challenges

Lack of Technology Alignment and Skilled Professionals

Rise in Privacy and Security Concerns due to IoT-enabled Devices

COVID-19 Market Outlook for Smart Building Market



Smart Buildings Market: Regulations

Bacnet - Data Communication Protocol for Building Automation and Control Networks

KNX

Digital Addressable Lighting Interface

General Data Protection Regulation

Modbus

Cloud Standard Customer Council

Smart Buildings Market: Patent Analysis

Smart Buildings Market: Average Selling Price



Market: Porter's Five Forces



Case Studies



Impact of Disruptive Technologies

Internet of Things

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Building Information Modeling

