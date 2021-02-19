Dublin, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Narcolepsy Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Narcolepsy market report provides analysis regarding current treatment practices, marketed drugs like Provigil, Xyrem, JZP-258, JZP-110 etc., emerging therapies like FT-218, AXS-12 and other promising candidates like SUVN-G3031, TAK-994, TAK-925, market share of the individual therapies, and historical, current and forecasted Narcolepsy market size from 2017 to 2030, segmented by seven major markets.



The report also covers current Narcolepsy treatment practice/algorithm, guidelines, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities. It assesses the underlying potential of the market.



The market size of Narcolepsy is expected to increase at a significant CAGR during the study period (2017-2030). Among all the seven major markets, the United States accounted for the largest Narcolepsy market size. Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the largest market size, with USD 131.90 million, followed by the United Kingdom with USD 87.93 million in 2017. Italy had the smallest market size of Narcolepsy, with USD 14.66 million in 2017.



Market Insights:

What was the Narcolepsy market share (%) distribution in 2017 and how it would look like in 2030?

What would be the Narcolepsy total market size as well as market size by therapies across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What are the key findings pertaining to the market across 7MM and which country will have the largest Narcolepsy market size during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR, the Narcolepsy market is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the Narcolepsy market outlook across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the Narcolepsy market growth till 2030, and what will be the resultant market Size in the year 2030?

How would the market drivers, barriers and future opportunities affect the market dynamics and subsequent analysis of the associated trends?

Epidemiology Insights:

What are the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of Narcolepsy?

What is the historical Narcolepsy patient pool in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan?

What would be the forecasted patient pool of Narcolepsy in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan?

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population pertaining to Narcolepsy?

Out of all 7MM countries, which country would have the highest prevalent population of Narcolepsy during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Current Treatment Scenario, Marketed Drugs and Emerging Therapies:

What are the current options for Narcolepsy treatment, along with the approved therapy?

What are the current treatment guidelines for the treatment of Narcolepsy in the USA, Europe, and Japan?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Narcolepsy?

How many therapies are developed by each company for Narcolepsy?

How many are emerging therapies in mid-stage, and late stage of development for Narcolepsy treatment?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Narcolepsy therapies?

What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Narcolepsy and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Narcolepsy?

What is the global historical and forecasted market of Narcolepsy?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Key Insights



2 Executive Summary of Narcolepsy



3 SWOT Analysis for Narcolepsy



4 Narcolepsy Epidemiology Overview at a Glance



5 Narcolepsy Market Overview at a Glance



6 Disease Background and Overview: Narcolepsy



7 Epidemiology and Patient Population



8 7MM Total Prevalent Patient Population of Narcolepsy



9 Treatment and Management



10 Unmet Needs



11 Marketed Products



12 Other Narcoleptics



13 Emerging Drugs



14 Other Promising Candidates



15 No Development Reported



16 Narcolepsy: 7 Major Market Analysis



17 7MM: Narcolepsy Market Outlook



18 Country-wise Market Analysis



19 Market Drivers



20 Market Barriers



Companies Mentioned

Cephalon Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cyg0wc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900