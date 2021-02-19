Dublin, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Narcolepsy Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Narcolepsy market report provides analysis regarding current treatment practices, marketed drugs like Provigil, Xyrem, JZP-258, JZP-110 etc., emerging therapies like FT-218, AXS-12 and other promising candidates like SUVN-G3031, TAK-994, TAK-925, market share of the individual therapies, and historical, current and forecasted Narcolepsy market size from 2017 to 2030, segmented by seven major markets.
The report also covers current Narcolepsy treatment practice/algorithm, guidelines, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities. It assesses the underlying potential of the market.
The market size of Narcolepsy is expected to increase at a significant CAGR during the study period (2017-2030). Among all the seven major markets, the United States accounted for the largest Narcolepsy market size. Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the largest market size, with USD 131.90 million, followed by the United Kingdom with USD 87.93 million in 2017. Italy had the smallest market size of Narcolepsy, with USD 14.66 million in 2017.
Market Insights:
Epidemiology Insights:
Current Treatment Scenario, Marketed Drugs and Emerging Therapies:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Key Insights
2 Executive Summary of Narcolepsy
3 SWOT Analysis for Narcolepsy
4 Narcolepsy Epidemiology Overview at a Glance
5 Narcolepsy Market Overview at a Glance
6 Disease Background and Overview: Narcolepsy
7 Epidemiology and Patient Population
8 7MM Total Prevalent Patient Population of Narcolepsy
9 Treatment and Management
10 Unmet Needs
11 Marketed Products
12 Other Narcoleptics
13 Emerging Drugs
14 Other Promising Candidates
15 No Development Reported
16 Narcolepsy: 7 Major Market Analysis
17 7MM: Narcolepsy Market Outlook
18 Country-wise Market Analysis
19 Market Drivers
20 Market Barriers
Companies Mentioned
