The "Global T-Cell Therapies Market - Distribution by Type of Therapy, Target Indications, Target Antigens, Key Players and Key Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report highlights the efforts of both industry players and academic organizations in this rapidly evolving segment of the biopharmaceutical industry.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential growth opportunities for T-cell immunotherapies over the coming decade. Based on several parameters, such as target consumer segments, region specific adoption rates and expected prices of such products, we have developed informed estimates of the likely evolution of the market over the period 2020-2030.



The report also includes likely sales forecasts of T-cell immunotherapies that have been already commercialized or are in the late stages of development.



It is also worth highlighting that capital investments worth over USD 17 billion have been made by various private and public sector investors during the last five years to fund the product development activity. In addition, there have been close to 350 recently reported instances of collaborations between industry/academic stakeholders to advance the development of various pipeline candidates.



The ongoing research activity in this field has led to the discovery of several disease-specific targets, such as CD19, BCMA, CD22, CD20 and meso. Driven by the availability of innovative technology platforms, lucrative funding and encouraging clinical trial results, the T-cell immunotherapies market is poised for success in the long-run as multiple product candidates are expected to be approved over the coming decade.

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Key Questions Answered

1.4. Chapter Outlines

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Pillars of Cancer Therapy

3.3. Overview of Immunotherapies

3.4. Fundamentals of Cancer Immunotherapy

3.5. Classification of Cancer Immunotherapies

3.5.1. By Mechanism of Action

3.5.1.1. Active Immunotherapy

3.5.1.2. Passive Immunotherapy

3.5.2. By Type of Target

3.5.3. By Approach

3.5.3.1. Activation and Suppression Immunotherapy

3.5.4. By Product Class

3.5.4.1. Monoclonal Antibodies

3.5.4.2. Bispecific Antibodies

3.5.4.3. Cytokines

3.5.4.4. Oncolytic Virus Therapy

3.5.4.5. Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines

3.5.4.6. Cell-based Therapies

3.6. T-Cell Immunotherapies

3.6.1. Historical Evolution

3.6.2. Key Considerations for Developing T-Cell Immunotherapies

3.6.3. Strategies Employed for the Redirection of T-Cells

3.6.4. Manufacturing of Engineered T-Cells

3.6.5. T-Cell Transduction and Transfection Methods

3.6.5.1. Retroviral Vectors

3.6.5.2. Lentiviral Vectors

3.6.5.3. Non-viral Transfection Methods

3.7. Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy (CAR-T)

3.7.1. History of Development

3.7.2. Anatomical Layout of CAR

3.7.2.1. Ectodomain

3.7.2.2. Transmembrane (TM) Domain

3.7.2.3. Endodomain

3.7.3. Development of CAR-T Cells

3.7.4. Universal CAR-T Cells

3.7.5. Route of Administration of CAR-T Cell Therapies

3.7.6. Case Study: CD19 CAR-T Cell Therapies

3.7.6.1. Other Important Biological Targets for CAR Development

3.7.7. Challenges Associated with CAR-T Cell Therapies

3.7.7.1. Competitive Risks

3.7.7.2. Clinical Risks

3.7.7.3. Regulatory Risks

3.7.7.4. Commercial Risks

3.8. T-Cell Receptor (TCR)-based Cell Therapy

3.8.1. History of Development

3.8.2. Anatomical Layout of TCR

3.8.3. Development of TCR for Therapy

3.8.4. Differences between CAR-T and TCR-based Therapies

3.9. Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL)-based Therapy

3.9.1. History of Development

3.9.2. Development of TILs for Therapy

3.10. Key Challenges and Roadblocks

3.11. Concluding Remarks

4. EMERGING TRENDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. T-Cell Immunotherapies: Trends on Twitter

4.2.1. Historical Trend in Volume of Tweets

4.2.2. Trending Words / Phrases on Twitter

4.2.3. Most Popular Drugs on Twitter

4.2.4. Most Prolific Authors on Twitter

4.2.5. Most Popular Indications and Target Antigens

5. MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. T-Cell Immunotherapies: Overall Market Overview

5.2.1. Analysis by Type of Product

5.3. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Overall Market Overview

5.4. TCR-based Therapies: Overall Market Overview

5.5. TIL-based Therapies: Overall Market Overview

6. KEY INSIGHTS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. T-Cell Immunotherapies: Competitive Analysis by Popular Target Antigens

6.2.1. Popular Targets Related to Haematological Malignancies

6.2.2. Solid Tumors: Popular Targets

6.3. T-Cell Immunotherapies: Key Opinion Leaders

6.3.1. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Key Opinion Leaders

6.3.2. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Most Prominent Key Opinion Leaders

6.3.3. TCR-based Therapies: Key Opinion Leaders

6.3.4. TCR-based Therapies: Most Prominent Key Opinion Leaders

6.3.5. TIL-based therapies: Key Opinion Leaders

6.3.6. TIL-based Therapies: Most Prominent Key Opinion Leaders

6.4. T-Cell Immunotherapies: CAR Construct Analysis

6.4.1. Analysis by Generation of CAR

6.4.2. Analysis by Type of scFv Antibody

6.4.3. Analysis by Type of Vector

6.4.4. Analysis by Type of Co-Stimulatory Domain(s)

7. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Clinical Trial Analysis

7.2.1. Methodology

7.2.2. Analysis by Trial Registration Year

7.2.3. Geographical Analysis by Number of Registered Trials

7.2.4. Case Study: CAR-T Cell Therapy Market in China

7.2.4.1. Factors Contributing to the Growth of CAR-T Cell Therapy Trials in China

8. CAR-T CELL THERAPY PROFILES

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. KYMRIAH / Tisagenlecleucel / CTL019 (Novartis)

8.3. YESCARTA / Axicabtagene Ciloleucel / KTE-C19 (Kite Pharma)

8.4. Tecartus / Brexucabtagene Autoleucel (Kite Pharma)

8.5. JCAR (Juno Therapeutics)

8.6. Idecabtagene Vicleucel / bb2121 (bluebird bio / Celgene)

8.7. Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel / LCAR-B38M CAR-T (Nanjing Legend Biotech / Janssen Biotech)

8.8. TBI-1501 / CD19 CAR-T Cell Therapy (Takara Bio)

8.9. Dual Targeting CAR-T Cell therapies (Autolus)

8.10. CAR-T Cell Therapies (Sinobioway Cell Therapy)

9. TCR-BASED THERAPY PROFILES

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. SPEAR T-Cells (Adaptimmune / GlaxoSmithKline)

9.3. IMCgp100 (Immunocore)

9.4. ALT-801 (Altor BioScience)

9.5. JTCR016 (Juno Therapeutics)

9.6. CMD-602 / WT1 TCR Therapy (Cell Medica)

9.7. TBI-1301 (Takara Bio)

9.8. MDG1011 (Medigene)

10. TIL-BASED THERAPY PROFILES

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Autologous TIL Therapies (Iovance Biotherapeutics)

10.2.1. Therapy Overview

10.2.2. Current Development Status

10.2.2.1. LN-144

10.2.2.2. LN-145

10.2.3. Key Clinical Trial Results

10.2.4. Dosage Regimen and Manufacturing

10.2.5. Patent Portfolio

10.3. TIL (Nantes University Hospital)

10.4. TIL (Netherlands Cancer Institute)

11. KEY THERAPEUTIC AREAS FOR T-CELL THERAPIES

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Hematological Malignancies

11.2.1. Leukemia and Lymphoma

11.2.1.1. Leukemia: Introduction and Epidemiology

11.2.1.2. Lymphoma: Introduction and Epidemiology

11.2.1.3. Current Treatment Landscape

11.2.1.4. T-Cell Immunotherapy and Affiliated Research Landscape

11.2.2. Multiple Myeloma

11.3. Solid Tumors

11.3.1. Metastatic Melanoma

11.3.2. Lung Cancer

11.3.3. Pancreatic Cancer

11.3.4. Liver Cancer

11.3.5. Breast Cancer

11.3.6. Ovarian Cancer

11.3.7. Bladder Cancer

11.3.8. Kidney Cancer

12. EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Genome Editing Technologies

12.2.1. Technology Overviews

12.2.2. Applications

12.2.3. Emerging Technology Platforms Used in T-Cell Therapies

12.2.3.1. CRISPR / Cas9 System

12.2.3.2. TALENs

12.2.3.3. megaTAL

12.2.3.4. Zinc Finger Nuclease

12.2.4. Competitive Analysis: Gene Editing Platforms

12.3. Designing T-Cell Therapies with Improved Characteristics

12.3.1. Technologies for Targeting Multiple Cancers

12.3.2. Technologies for Improved Safety

12.3.3. Allogeneic Technologies

13. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Partnership Models

13.3. T-Cell Immunotherapies Market: Partnerships and Collaborations

14. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Types of Funding

14.3. T-Cell Immunotherapy Market: Funding and Investment Analysis

15. OTHER T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPIES

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Other T-Cell Immunotherapies

15.2.1. Analysis by Phase of Development

15.2.2. Analysis by Target Therapeutic Area

15.2.3. Analysis by Types of Cells

15.2.4. Analysis by Source of T-Cells

15.3. Treg Cell Therapy

15.4. T-Cell-based Vaccines

15.5. Virus-Driven T-Cell Therapy

15.6. Fucosylated T-Cell Therapy

15.7. PD-1 Knockout Engineered T-Cell Therapy

15.8. TAC-T Cell Therapy

15.9. Gama Delta T-Cell Therapy

16. CASE STUDY: CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Overview of Cell Therapy Manufacturing

16.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Models

16.4. Scalability of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Processes

16.5. Types of Cell Therapy Manufacturers

16.6. Key Challenges Related to Manufacturing Cell Therapies

16.7. Important Factors for Cell Therapy Manufacturing

16.8. Automation of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Processes

16.9. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Supply Chain

16.10. Companies with In-House Capabilities

16.11. Contract Manufacturers

16.12. Regulatory Landscape

17. COST PRICE ANALYSIS

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Factors Contributing to the High Price of Cell / Gene Therapies

17.3. Pricing Models for T-Cell Immunotherapies

17.4. Reimbursement-related Considerations For T-Cell Immunotherapies

17.4.1. Case Study: The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) Appraisal of CAR-T Therapies

18. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Scope and Limitations

18.3. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology

18.4. Overall T-Cell Immunotherapy Market, 2019-2030

18.5. T-Cell Immunotherapy Market: Value Creation Analysis

18.6. Overall CAR-T Cell Therapies Market, 2019-2030

18.6.1. CAR-T Cell Therapies Market: Distribution by Target Indication

18.6.2. CAR-T Cell Therapies Market: Distribution by Target Antigen

18.6.3. CAR-T Cell Therapies Market: Distribution by Key Players

18.6.4. CAR-T Cell Therapies Market: Distribution by Geography

18.6.5. Product Wise Sales Forecasts

18.7. Overall TCR-based Therapies Market

18.7.1. TCR-Based Therapies Market: Distribution by Target Indication

18.7.2. TCR-Based Therapies Market: Distribution by Target Antigen

18.7.3. TCR-Based Therapies Market: Distribution by Key Players

18.7.4. TCR-Based Therapies Market: Distribution by Geography

18.7.5. Product Wise Sales Forecasts

18.8. Overall TIL-Based Therapies Market

18.8.1. TIL-Based Therapies Market: Distribution by Target Indication

18.8.2. TIL-Based Therapies Market: Distribution by Key Players

18.8.3. TIL-Based Therapies Market: Distribution by Geography

18.8.4. Product Wise Sales Forecasts

19. PROMOTIONAL ANALYSIS

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Channels used for Promotional Campaigns

19.3. Summary of Product Website Analysis

19.4. Summary of Patient Support Services and Informative Downloads

19.5. KYMRIAH: Promotional Analysis

19.6. YESCARTA: Promotional Analysis

20. COMPANY PROFILES

20.1. Chapter Overview

20.2. Adaptimmune Therapeutics

20.3. Autolus

20.4. bluebird bio

20.5. CARsgen Therapeutics

20.6. Celgene

20.7. Cell Medica

20.8. Cellectis

20.9. Cellular Biomedicine Group

20.10. Immunocore

20.11. Innovative Cellular Therapeutics

20.12. Iovance Biotherapeutics

20.13. Kite Pharma

20.14. Lion TCR

20.15. Noile-Immune Biotech

20.16. Novartis

20.17. Shanghai GeneChem

20.18. Sinobioway Cell Therapy

20.19. Takara Bio

20.20. Unum Therapeutics

20.21. ZIOPHARM Oncology

21. CONCLUDING REMARKS

21.1. Chapter Overview

21.2. Key Takeaways

22. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

22.1. Chapter Overview

22.2. Cell Therapies

22.2.1 Interview Transcript: Tim Oldham, Chief Executive Officer

22.3. Glycostem Therapeutics

22.3.1 Interview Transcript: Troels Jordansen, Chief Executive Officer

22.4. Gracell Biotechnologies

22.4.1 Interview Transcript: Wei (William) Cao, Chief Executive Officer

22.5. Lion TCR

22.5.1 Interview Transcript: Victor Lietao Li, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

22.6. TxCell

22.6.1 Interview Transcript: Miguel Forte, Chief Operating Officer

22.7. Kite Pharma

22.7.1 Interview Transcript: Adrian Bot, Vice President, Scientific Affairs

22.8. Celyad

22.8.1 Interview Transcript: Vincent Brichard, Vice President, Immuno-Oncologys

22.9. Iovance Biotherapeutics

22.9.1 Interview Transcript: Peter Ho, Director, Process Development

22.10. Waisman Biomanufacturing

22.10.1 Interview Transcript: Brian Dattilo, Manager of Business Development

22.11. Theravectys

22.11.1 Interview Transcript: Aino Kalervo, Competitive Intelligence Manager, Strategy & Business Development

22.12. Changhai Hospital

22.12.1 Interview Transcript: Xian-Bao Zhan, Professor of Medicine and Director, Department of Oncology

22.13. University of Colorado

22.13.1 Interview Transcript: Enkhtsetseg Purev, Assistant Professor of Medicine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d4tsus





