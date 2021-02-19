Dublin, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global T-Cell Therapies Market - Distribution by Type of Therapy, Target Indications, Target Antigens, Key Players and Key Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report highlights the efforts of both industry players and academic organizations in this rapidly evolving segment of the biopharmaceutical industry.
One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential growth opportunities for T-cell immunotherapies over the coming decade. Based on several parameters, such as target consumer segments, region specific adoption rates and expected prices of such products, we have developed informed estimates of the likely evolution of the market over the period 2020-2030.
The report also includes likely sales forecasts of T-cell immunotherapies that have been already commercialized or are in the late stages of development.
It is also worth highlighting that capital investments worth over USD 17 billion have been made by various private and public sector investors during the last five years to fund the product development activity. In addition, there have been close to 350 recently reported instances of collaborations between industry/academic stakeholders to advance the development of various pipeline candidates.
The ongoing research activity in this field has led to the discovery of several disease-specific targets, such as CD19, BCMA, CD22, CD20 and meso. Driven by the availability of innovative technology platforms, lucrative funding and encouraging clinical trial results, the T-cell immunotherapies market is poised for success in the long-run as multiple product candidates are expected to be approved over the coming decade.
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Key Questions Answered
1.4. Chapter Outlines
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Pillars of Cancer Therapy
3.3. Overview of Immunotherapies
3.4. Fundamentals of Cancer Immunotherapy
3.5. Classification of Cancer Immunotherapies
3.5.1. By Mechanism of Action
3.5.1.1. Active Immunotherapy
3.5.1.2. Passive Immunotherapy
3.5.2. By Type of Target
3.5.3. By Approach
3.5.3.1. Activation and Suppression Immunotherapy
3.5.4. By Product Class
3.5.4.1. Monoclonal Antibodies
3.5.4.2. Bispecific Antibodies
3.5.4.3. Cytokines
3.5.4.4. Oncolytic Virus Therapy
3.5.4.5. Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines
3.5.4.6. Cell-based Therapies
3.6. T-Cell Immunotherapies
3.6.1. Historical Evolution
3.6.2. Key Considerations for Developing T-Cell Immunotherapies
3.6.3. Strategies Employed for the Redirection of T-Cells
3.6.4. Manufacturing of Engineered T-Cells
3.6.5. T-Cell Transduction and Transfection Methods
3.6.5.1. Retroviral Vectors
3.6.5.2. Lentiviral Vectors
3.6.5.3. Non-viral Transfection Methods
3.7. Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy (CAR-T)
3.7.1. History of Development
3.7.2. Anatomical Layout of CAR
3.7.2.1. Ectodomain
3.7.2.2. Transmembrane (TM) Domain
3.7.2.3. Endodomain
3.7.3. Development of CAR-T Cells
3.7.4. Universal CAR-T Cells
3.7.5. Route of Administration of CAR-T Cell Therapies
3.7.6. Case Study: CD19 CAR-T Cell Therapies
3.7.6.1. Other Important Biological Targets for CAR Development
3.7.7. Challenges Associated with CAR-T Cell Therapies
3.7.7.1. Competitive Risks
3.7.7.2. Clinical Risks
3.7.7.3. Regulatory Risks
3.7.7.4. Commercial Risks
3.8. T-Cell Receptor (TCR)-based Cell Therapy
3.8.1. History of Development
3.8.2. Anatomical Layout of TCR
3.8.3. Development of TCR for Therapy
3.8.4. Differences between CAR-T and TCR-based Therapies
3.9. Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL)-based Therapy
3.9.1. History of Development
3.9.2. Development of TILs for Therapy
3.10. Key Challenges and Roadblocks
3.11. Concluding Remarks
4. EMERGING TRENDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. T-Cell Immunotherapies: Trends on Twitter
4.2.1. Historical Trend in Volume of Tweets
4.2.2. Trending Words / Phrases on Twitter
4.2.3. Most Popular Drugs on Twitter
4.2.4. Most Prolific Authors on Twitter
4.2.5. Most Popular Indications and Target Antigens
5. MARKET LANDSCAPE
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. T-Cell Immunotherapies: Overall Market Overview
5.2.1. Analysis by Type of Product
5.3. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Overall Market Overview
5.4. TCR-based Therapies: Overall Market Overview
5.5. TIL-based Therapies: Overall Market Overview
6. KEY INSIGHTS
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. T-Cell Immunotherapies: Competitive Analysis by Popular Target Antigens
6.2.1. Popular Targets Related to Haematological Malignancies
6.2.2. Solid Tumors: Popular Targets
6.3. T-Cell Immunotherapies: Key Opinion Leaders
6.3.1. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Key Opinion Leaders
6.3.2. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Most Prominent Key Opinion Leaders
6.3.3. TCR-based Therapies: Key Opinion Leaders
6.3.4. TCR-based Therapies: Most Prominent Key Opinion Leaders
6.3.5. TIL-based therapies: Key Opinion Leaders
6.3.6. TIL-based Therapies: Most Prominent Key Opinion Leaders
6.4. T-Cell Immunotherapies: CAR Construct Analysis
6.4.1. Analysis by Generation of CAR
6.4.2. Analysis by Type of scFv Antibody
6.4.3. Analysis by Type of Vector
6.4.4. Analysis by Type of Co-Stimulatory Domain(s)
7. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Clinical Trial Analysis
7.2.1. Methodology
7.2.2. Analysis by Trial Registration Year
7.2.3. Geographical Analysis by Number of Registered Trials
7.2.4. Case Study: CAR-T Cell Therapy Market in China
7.2.4.1. Factors Contributing to the Growth of CAR-T Cell Therapy Trials in China
8. CAR-T CELL THERAPY PROFILES
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. KYMRIAH / Tisagenlecleucel / CTL019 (Novartis)
8.3. YESCARTA / Axicabtagene Ciloleucel / KTE-C19 (Kite Pharma)
8.4. Tecartus / Brexucabtagene Autoleucel (Kite Pharma)
8.5. JCAR (Juno Therapeutics)
8.6. Idecabtagene Vicleucel / bb2121 (bluebird bio / Celgene)
8.7. Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel / LCAR-B38M CAR-T (Nanjing Legend Biotech / Janssen Biotech)
8.8. TBI-1501 / CD19 CAR-T Cell Therapy (Takara Bio)
8.9. Dual Targeting CAR-T Cell therapies (Autolus)
8.10. CAR-T Cell Therapies (Sinobioway Cell Therapy)
9. TCR-BASED THERAPY PROFILES
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. SPEAR T-Cells (Adaptimmune / GlaxoSmithKline)
9.3. IMCgp100 (Immunocore)
9.4. ALT-801 (Altor BioScience)
9.5. JTCR016 (Juno Therapeutics)
9.6. CMD-602 / WT1 TCR Therapy (Cell Medica)
9.7. TBI-1301 (Takara Bio)
9.8. MDG1011 (Medigene)
10. TIL-BASED THERAPY PROFILES
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Autologous TIL Therapies (Iovance Biotherapeutics)
10.2.1. Therapy Overview
10.2.2. Current Development Status
10.2.2.1. LN-144
10.2.2.2. LN-145
10.2.3. Key Clinical Trial Results
10.2.4. Dosage Regimen and Manufacturing
10.2.5. Patent Portfolio
10.3. TIL (Nantes University Hospital)
10.4. TIL (Netherlands Cancer Institute)
11. KEY THERAPEUTIC AREAS FOR T-CELL THERAPIES
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Hematological Malignancies
11.2.1. Leukemia and Lymphoma
11.2.1.1. Leukemia: Introduction and Epidemiology
11.2.1.2. Lymphoma: Introduction and Epidemiology
11.2.1.3. Current Treatment Landscape
11.2.1.4. T-Cell Immunotherapy and Affiliated Research Landscape
11.2.2. Multiple Myeloma
11.3. Solid Tumors
11.3.1. Metastatic Melanoma
11.3.2. Lung Cancer
11.3.3. Pancreatic Cancer
11.3.4. Liver Cancer
11.3.5. Breast Cancer
11.3.6. Ovarian Cancer
11.3.7. Bladder Cancer
11.3.8. Kidney Cancer
12. EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Genome Editing Technologies
12.2.1. Technology Overviews
12.2.2. Applications
12.2.3. Emerging Technology Platforms Used in T-Cell Therapies
12.2.3.1. CRISPR / Cas9 System
12.2.3.2. TALENs
12.2.3.3. megaTAL
12.2.3.4. Zinc Finger Nuclease
12.2.4. Competitive Analysis: Gene Editing Platforms
12.3. Designing T-Cell Therapies with Improved Characteristics
12.3.1. Technologies for Targeting Multiple Cancers
12.3.2. Technologies for Improved Safety
12.3.3. Allogeneic Technologies
13. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Partnership Models
13.3. T-Cell Immunotherapies Market: Partnerships and Collaborations
14. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
14.1. Chapter Overview
14.2. Types of Funding
14.3. T-Cell Immunotherapy Market: Funding and Investment Analysis
15. OTHER T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPIES
15.1. Chapter Overview
15.2. Other T-Cell Immunotherapies
15.2.1. Analysis by Phase of Development
15.2.2. Analysis by Target Therapeutic Area
15.2.3. Analysis by Types of Cells
15.2.4. Analysis by Source of T-Cells
15.3. Treg Cell Therapy
15.4. T-Cell-based Vaccines
15.5. Virus-Driven T-Cell Therapy
15.6. Fucosylated T-Cell Therapy
15.7. PD-1 Knockout Engineered T-Cell Therapy
15.8. TAC-T Cell Therapy
15.9. Gama Delta T-Cell Therapy
16. CASE STUDY: CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING
16.1. Chapter Overview
16.2. Overview of Cell Therapy Manufacturing
16.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Models
16.4. Scalability of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Processes
16.5. Types of Cell Therapy Manufacturers
16.6. Key Challenges Related to Manufacturing Cell Therapies
16.7. Important Factors for Cell Therapy Manufacturing
16.8. Automation of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Processes
16.9. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Supply Chain
16.10. Companies with In-House Capabilities
16.11. Contract Manufacturers
16.12. Regulatory Landscape
17. COST PRICE ANALYSIS
17.1. Chapter Overview
17.2. Factors Contributing to the High Price of Cell / Gene Therapies
17.3. Pricing Models for T-Cell Immunotherapies
17.4. Reimbursement-related Considerations For T-Cell Immunotherapies
17.4.1. Case Study: The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) Appraisal of CAR-T Therapies
18. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
18.1. Chapter Overview
18.2. Scope and Limitations
18.3. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology
18.4. Overall T-Cell Immunotherapy Market, 2019-2030
18.5. T-Cell Immunotherapy Market: Value Creation Analysis
18.6. Overall CAR-T Cell Therapies Market, 2019-2030
18.6.1. CAR-T Cell Therapies Market: Distribution by Target Indication
18.6.2. CAR-T Cell Therapies Market: Distribution by Target Antigen
18.6.3. CAR-T Cell Therapies Market: Distribution by Key Players
18.6.4. CAR-T Cell Therapies Market: Distribution by Geography
18.6.5. Product Wise Sales Forecasts
18.7. Overall TCR-based Therapies Market
18.7.1. TCR-Based Therapies Market: Distribution by Target Indication
18.7.2. TCR-Based Therapies Market: Distribution by Target Antigen
18.7.3. TCR-Based Therapies Market: Distribution by Key Players
18.7.4. TCR-Based Therapies Market: Distribution by Geography
18.7.5. Product Wise Sales Forecasts
18.8. Overall TIL-Based Therapies Market
18.8.1. TIL-Based Therapies Market: Distribution by Target Indication
18.8.2. TIL-Based Therapies Market: Distribution by Key Players
18.8.3. TIL-Based Therapies Market: Distribution by Geography
18.8.4. Product Wise Sales Forecasts
19. PROMOTIONAL ANALYSIS
19.1. Chapter Overview
19.2. Channels used for Promotional Campaigns
19.3. Summary of Product Website Analysis
19.4. Summary of Patient Support Services and Informative Downloads
19.5. KYMRIAH: Promotional Analysis
19.6. YESCARTA: Promotional Analysis
20. COMPANY PROFILES
20.1. Chapter Overview
20.2. Adaptimmune Therapeutics
20.3. Autolus
20.4. bluebird bio
20.5. CARsgen Therapeutics
20.6. Celgene
20.7. Cell Medica
20.8. Cellectis
20.9. Cellular Biomedicine Group
20.10. Immunocore
20.11. Innovative Cellular Therapeutics
20.12. Iovance Biotherapeutics
20.13. Kite Pharma
20.14. Lion TCR
20.15. Noile-Immune Biotech
20.16. Novartis
20.17. Shanghai GeneChem
20.18. Sinobioway Cell Therapy
20.19. Takara Bio
20.20. Unum Therapeutics
20.21. ZIOPHARM Oncology
21. CONCLUDING REMARKS
21.1. Chapter Overview
21.2. Key Takeaways
22. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
22.1. Chapter Overview
22.2. Cell Therapies
22.2.1 Interview Transcript: Tim Oldham, Chief Executive Officer
22.3. Glycostem Therapeutics
22.3.1 Interview Transcript: Troels Jordansen, Chief Executive Officer
22.4. Gracell Biotechnologies
22.4.1 Interview Transcript: Wei (William) Cao, Chief Executive Officer
22.5. Lion TCR
22.5.1 Interview Transcript: Victor Lietao Li, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer
22.6. TxCell
22.6.1 Interview Transcript: Miguel Forte, Chief Operating Officer
22.7. Kite Pharma
22.7.1 Interview Transcript: Adrian Bot, Vice President, Scientific Affairs
22.8. Celyad
22.8.1 Interview Transcript: Vincent Brichard, Vice President, Immuno-Oncologys
22.9. Iovance Biotherapeutics
22.9.1 Interview Transcript: Peter Ho, Director, Process Development
22.10. Waisman Biomanufacturing
22.10.1 Interview Transcript: Brian Dattilo, Manager of Business Development
22.11. Theravectys
22.11.1 Interview Transcript: Aino Kalervo, Competitive Intelligence Manager, Strategy & Business Development
22.12. Changhai Hospital
22.12.1 Interview Transcript: Xian-Bao Zhan, Professor of Medicine and Director, Department of Oncology
22.13. University of Colorado
22.13.1 Interview Transcript: Enkhtsetseg Purev, Assistant Professor of Medicine
