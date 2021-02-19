|To
19 February 2021
Company announcement No. 16/2021
Drawing rates for bonds issued by Realkredit Danmark A/S
Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes drawing rates as at 19 February 2021 for the following payment dates.
01 April 2021 (bonds with four annual settling periods), and
11 June 2021 (bonds with two annual settling periods) and
01 July 2021 (bonds with two annual settling periods).
Please find the data in the attached file.
The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.
Please note that DK0004616950 appears on the attached list even though the publication date has been changed to 29 March 2021 due to a negative coupon. It means, that
Yours faithfully,
The Executive Board of Realkredit Danmark A/S
Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.
