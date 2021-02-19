Dublin, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Fertilizer Market Research Report by Crop, by Production Process, by major compound, by Application - United States Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Liquid Fertilizer Market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period. Economic development and substantial infrastructure development have constituted regional revenue generation. Furthermore, the patterns associated with domestic production, import and export, and consumption have helped market participants to analyze and capitalize on potential opportunities.



This research report categorizes the Liquid Fertilizer to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Crop, the Liquid Fertilizer Market studied across Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Oilseeds & Pulses. The Cereals & Grains further studied across Corn, Rice, and Wheat. The Oilseeds & Pulses further studied across Soyabean.

Based on Type, the Liquid Fertilizer Market studied across Micronutrients, Nitrogen, Phosphorous, and Potash.

Based on Production Process, the Liquid Fertilizer Market studied across Organic and Synthetic.

Based on major compound, the Liquid Fertilizer Market studied across Calcium ammonium nitrate, Diammonium phosphate, Monoammonium phosphate, Potassium nitrate, Ultra ammonium nitrate, and Urea ammonium nitrate.

Based on Application, the Liquid Fertilizer Market studied across Fertigation, Foliar, and Soil.

The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Liquid Fertilizer Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the United States Liquid Fertilizer Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the United States Liquid Fertilizer Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the United States Liquid Fertilizer Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the United States Liquid Fertilizer Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the United States Liquid Fertilizer Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the United States Liquid Fertilizer Market?





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights



6. United States Liquid Fertilizer Market, By Crop

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cereals & Grains

6.3. Fruits & Vegetables

6.4. Oilseeds & Pulses

6.4.1. Soyabean



7. United States Liquid Fertilizer Market, By Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Micronutrients

7.3. Nitrogen

7.4. Phosphorous

7.5. Potash



8. United States Liquid Fertilizer Market, By Production Process

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Organic

8.3. Synthetic



9. United States Liquid Fertilizer Market, By major compound

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Calcium ammonium nitrate

9.3. Diammonium phosphate

9.4. Monoammonium phosphate

9.5. Potassium nitrate

9.6. Ultra ammonium nitrate

9.7. Urea ammonium nitrate



10. United States Liquid Fertilizer Market, By Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Fertigation

10.3. Foliar

10.4. Soil



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis

11.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis

11.5. Competitive Scenario



12. Company Usability Profiles



13. Appendix



