Dublin, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Dating Services Market Research Report by Services (Casual Dating, Matchmaking, Niche Dating, and Online Dating), by Subscription (Annually, Monthly, Quarterly, and Weekly), by Age Group, by Gender - United States Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Online Dating Services Market is expected to grow from USD 1,419.31 Million in 2020 to USD 1,857.20 Million by the end of 2025.



The Online Dating is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period



Based on Services, the Online Dating Services Market studied across Casual Dating, Matchmaking, Niche Dating, and Online Dating. The Matchmaking commanded the largest size in the Online Dating Services Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Online Dating is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Quarterly is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period



Based on Subscription, the Online Dating Services Market studied across Annually, Monthly, Quarterly, and Weekly. The Quarterly commanded the largest size in the Online Dating Services Market in 2020, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



The 25 to 34 Years is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period



Based on Age Group, the Online Dating Services Market studied across 18 to 24 Years, 25 to 34 Years, 35 to 44 Years, 45 to 54 Years, and 55 to 64 Years. The 25 to 34 Years commanded the largest size in the Online Dating Services Market in 2020, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Female is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period



Based on Gender, the Online Dating Services Market studied across Female and Male. The Female commanded the largest size in the Online Dating Services Market in 2020, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward.



The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



