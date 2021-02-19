Dublin, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Cosmetics Market By Type (Skin care, Hair Care, Bath & Shower products, Makeup & Color Cosmetics, Fragrances & Deodorants), By Demography (Men, Women), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The France Cosmetics Market is poised to undergo significant growth during the next five years owing to the high purchasing power coupled with growing spending on the cosmetics & personal care products.



International players foraying into organic cosmetics and increasing number of beauty clinics are aiding to the France Cosmetics Market. Moreover, increasing per capita expenditure on personal appearance and strong regulatory framework are some other key factors boosting the growth of the France Cosmetics Market.



France is also one of the largest exporters of cosmetic products around the globe with countries like Germany, UK, Italy and Spain as major import destinations. The market is highly competitive with presence of world's leading cosmetic brands. Both men and women constitute significant share in consumer base. The rising demand for premium products is resulting in significant investments in innovation.



The France Cosmetics Market is categorized based on type, demography, distribution channel and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into skin care, hair care, bath & shower products, makeup & color cosmetics and fragrances & deodorants. Among them, the skin care segment held the largest market share in 2020 due to the rising demand for antiwrinkle creams and cleansers, facial creams, etc. Further, the fragrance segment is also evolving as a high growth segment with increasing export of French fragrances around the world.



Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into offline and online channels. The offline channel is further segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, exclusive retail stores, beauty parlors/salon and multi branded retail stores. The offline segment holds the largest market share with presence of a large number of beauty salons and retailer stores in the country. Consumers are more inclined towards buying products from offline channel as they get to test the product before buying.



Some of the leading cosmetics companies operating in France are L'Oreal Group, Procter & Gamble, Beiersdorf AG, Unilever Plc, Ralph Lauren Corporation, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Shiseido, Revlon Inc., Christian Louboutin S.A. and Carolina Herrera, among others.



The market is witnessing high competition with the presence of a considerable number of global and regional players. Leading companies are undergoing growth strategies like product innovations, expansions and mergers and acquisitions.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on France Cosmetics Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. France Cosmetics Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Skin care, Hair Care, Bath & Shower products, Makeup & Color Cosmetics, Fragrances & Deodorants)

6.2.2. By Demography (Men, Women)

6.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Offline (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Exclusive Retail Stores, Beauty Parlors/Salon, Multi Branded Retail Stores, Online)

6.2.4. By Region

6.2.5. By Company (2020)

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. France Skin Care Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Distribution Channel

7.2.2. By Demography

7.3. Pricing Analysis



8. France Hair Care Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Distribution Channel

8.2.2. By Demography

8.3. Pricing Analysis



9. France Bath & Shower Products Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Distribution Channel

9.2.2. By Demography

9.3. Pricing Analysis



10. France Makeup & Color Cosmetics Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Distribution Channel

10.2.2. By Demography

10.3. Pricing Analysis



11. France Deodorants & Fragrances Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Distribution Channel

11.2.2. By Demography

11.3. Pricing Analysis



12. Import-Export Analysis



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges



14. Value Chain Analysis



15. Market Trends & Development



16. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



17. France Economic Profile



18. Competitive Landscape

18.1. Competition Outlook (Top 10 Companies)

18.1.1. L'Oreal Group

18.1.2. Procter & Gamble

18.1.3. Beiersdorf AG

18.1.4. Unilever Plc

18.1.5. Ralph Lauren Corporation

18.1.6. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

18.1.7. Shiseido

18.1.8. Revlon Inc.

18.1.9. Christian Louboutin S.A.

18.1.10. Carolina Herrera



19. Strategic Recommendations



