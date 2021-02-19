Dublin, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Information Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Information Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global information services market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Major companies in the information services market include Bloomberg; RELX Group; Wolters Kluwer; Associated Press and Thomson Reuters.



The global information services market is expected to grow from $136.48 billion in 2020 to $147.04 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $196.7 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



The information services market consists of the sales of information services by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that provide news reports, articles, pictures, public historical documents, photographs, maps, audio material, audiovisual material, and other archival material of historical interest. These entities include news syndicates, libraries and archives. The information services market is segmented into news syndicates; libraries and archives and all other information services.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global information services market, accounting for 37% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global information services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global information services market.



Many universities, colleges and independent libraries are facilitating access to books, audio and video content through digital platforms. They are offering platforms and technologies that can offer access to content through various devices Applications are being developed for desktops, mobile phones and tablets irrespective of the size of the device screen.



Responsive design and device compatibility are being incorporated to enhance user experience, accessing content through digital platforms. For example, Grand Valley State University Libraries, University of Toronto's Library Catalogue, Princeton University Library and University of Arizona's Special Collections incorporated responsive design to enhance user experience.



Rising use of social media for people to connect and communicate with each other is expected to drive the demand for information services during the forecast period. Individuals are using social platforms to share information and to be in touch with their families and friends.



More time is being spent on social networking sites is boosting the growth of the internet publishing and broadcasting industry. As of 2019, there were around 3.48 billion people using social media, indicating widespread usage of social media. Rising social media usage is expected to drive the growth of the information services market through rise in demand for news syndicates and online libraries and archives.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Information Services Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Information Services Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Information Services Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Information Services Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Information Services Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Information Services



9. Information Services Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Information Services Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Information Services Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Information Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Information Services Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Information Services Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Information Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

News Syndicates

Libraries And Archives

All Other Information Services

11.2. Global Information Services Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

B2B

B2C

12. Information Services Market Segments

12.1. Global News Syndicates Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) -

12.2. Global Libraries And Archives Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) -

12.3. Global All Other Information Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) -



13. Information Services Market Metrics

13.1. Information Services Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Information Services Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global



Companies Mentioned

Bloomberg

RELX Group

Wolters Kluwer

Associated Press

Thomson Reuters

