Dublin, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Aircraft, Helicopter, Military and Space Market - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends, Insights and COVID-19 Pandemic Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global commercial aircraft, helicopter, military and space market. It presents the latest data of the market size, deliveries, order backlog, geographic dispersion, cost dynamics, trends and COVID-19 impact in different segments of the industry. The report shows the sales data, allowing you to identify the key drivers and restraints. You can find here a strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts illustrate how the market will be transformed in the medium to long term.
Data coverage:
Key report features:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Companies Featured
2. Introduction
3. Industry Overview
4. Global Trends in Large Passenger Jet Market (2010-2020)
a. Revenues
b. Market Share
c. Aircraft Deliveries
d. Order Backlog
5. Global Trends in Helicopter, Military and Space Sector (2010-2020)
a. Revenues
b. Market Share
c. Order Backlog
6. Airbus SE (2010-2020)
7. The Boeing Company (2010-2020)
8. Lockheed Martin (2010-2020)
9. Raytheon Company (2010-2019)
10. Raytheon Technologies Corporation (2020)
11. Leonardo S.P.A. (2010-2020)
12. Market Share Analysis (2010-2020)
13. Industry Financials (2010-2020)
a. Order Backlog
b. Total Costs & Profitability
14. Sector Share Price Performance Analysis
15. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact 2020
16. Future Outlook 2021-2039
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f3yu30
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
