Dublin, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Aircraft, Helicopter, Military and Space Market - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends, Insights and COVID-19 Pandemic Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global commercial aircraft, helicopter, military and space market. It presents the latest data of the market size, deliveries, order backlog, geographic dispersion, cost dynamics, trends and COVID-19 impact in different segments of the industry. The report shows the sales data, allowing you to identify the key drivers and restraints. You can find here a strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts illustrate how the market will be transformed in the medium to long term.



Data coverage:

Market value

COVID-19 impact analysis

Volume and dynamics of large passenger jet market

Volume and dynamics of helicopter, military and space sector

Revenue, market share, deliveries, order backlog

Segment performance

Geographic Distribution

Cost breakdown and productivity analysis

Earnings analysis of market and each company

Profitability analysis of each company

10 years financials of industry and each company

Leaders and laggards in the industry

Market trends, drivers and restraints

Share price analysis

Forecast of the market dynamics in the medium and long term until 2039

Key report features:



Get the full study of COVID-19 impact on the industry and each market participant

Get the full picture of the market

Assess future market prospects

Identify Key success factors on the market

Adjust your marketing strategy

Compare your company's performance vs. peers in the industry

Access to over 66 charts and tables of key industry and company data

This package includes a PDF Report, complete data and charts in MS Excel



Key Topics Covered:





1. Companies Featured



2. Introduction



3. Industry Overview



4. Global Trends in Large Passenger Jet Market (2010-2020)

a. Revenues

b. Market Share

c. Aircraft Deliveries

d. Order Backlog



5. Global Trends in Helicopter, Military and Space Sector (2010-2020)

a. Revenues

b. Market Share

c. Order Backlog



6. Airbus SE (2010-2020)



7. The Boeing Company (2010-2020)



8. Lockheed Martin (2010-2020)



9. Raytheon Company (2010-2019)



10. Raytheon Technologies Corporation (2020)



11. Leonardo S.P.A. (2010-2020)



12. Market Share Analysis (2010-2020)



13. Industry Financials (2010-2020)

a. Order Backlog

b. Total Costs & Profitability



14. Sector Share Price Performance Analysis



15. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact 2020



16. Future Outlook 2021-2039

Companies Mentioned

Airbus SE, France (2010-2020)

Leonardo S.P.A., Italy (2010-2020)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, USA (2010-2020)

Raytheon Company, USA (pre-merger - 2010-2019)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, USA (2020)

The Boeing Company, USA (2010-2020)

United Technologies Corporation, USA (pre-merger - 2010-2019)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f3yu30

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900