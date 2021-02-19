Dublin, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Aircraft, Helicopter, Military and Space Market - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends, Insights and COVID-19 Pandemic Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global commercial aircraft, helicopter, military and space market. It presents the latest data of the market size, deliveries, order backlog, geographic dispersion, cost dynamics, trends and COVID-19 impact in different segments of the industry. The report shows the sales data, allowing you to identify the key drivers and restraints. You can find here a strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts illustrate how the market will be transformed in the medium to long term.

Data coverage:

  • Market value
  • COVID-19 impact analysis
  • Volume and dynamics of large passenger jet market
  • Volume and dynamics of helicopter, military and space sector
  • Revenue, market share, deliveries, order backlog
  • Segment performance
  • Geographic Distribution
  • Cost breakdown and productivity analysis
  • Earnings analysis of market and each company
  • Profitability analysis of each company
  • 10 years financials of industry and each company
  • Leaders and laggards in the industry
  • Market trends, drivers and restraints
  • Share price analysis
  • Forecast of the market dynamics in the medium and long term until 2039

Key report features:

  • Get the full study of COVID-19 impact on the industry and each market participant
  • Get the full picture of the market
  • Assess future market prospects
  • Identify Key success factors on the market
  • Adjust your marketing strategy
  • Compare your company's performance vs. peers in the industry
  • Access to over 66 charts and tables of key industry and company data
  • This package includes a PDF Report, complete data and charts in MS Excel


Key Topics Covered:

1. Companies Featured

2. Introduction

3. Industry Overview

4. Global Trends in Large Passenger Jet Market (2010-2020)
a. Revenues
b. Market Share
c. Aircraft Deliveries
d. Order Backlog

5. Global Trends in Helicopter, Military and Space Sector (2010-2020)
a. Revenues
b. Market Share
c. Order Backlog

6. Airbus SE (2010-2020)

7. The Boeing Company (2010-2020)

8. Lockheed Martin (2010-2020)

9. Raytheon Company (2010-2019)

10. Raytheon Technologies Corporation (2020)

11. Leonardo S.P.A. (2010-2020)

12. Market Share Analysis (2010-2020)

13. Industry Financials (2010-2020)
a. Order Backlog
b. Total Costs & Profitability

14. Sector Share Price Performance Analysis

15. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact 2020

16. Future Outlook 2021-2039

Companies Mentioned

  • Airbus SE, France (2010-2020)
  • Leonardo S.P.A., Italy (2010-2020)
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation, USA (2010-2020)
  • Raytheon Company, USA (pre-merger - 2010-2019)
  • Raytheon Technologies Corporation, USA (2020)
  • The Boeing Company, USA (2010-2020)
  • United Technologies Corporation, USA (pre-merger - 2010-2019)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f3yu30

