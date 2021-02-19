Dublin, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction in United Arab Emirates (UAE) - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is expected to rebound in 2021, growing by 3.1% in 2021, following a decline of 4.8% registered in 2020. The industry is then expected to expand at an annual average of 3.8% between 2022 and 2025. The approval of a new Dubai Building Code is a positive development; the new code outlines a revised set of construction rules and standards and seeks to reduce construction costs by streamlining building rules. The UAE announced in August 2020 that it will deliver a three-stage 'flexible package' of measures to strengthen the economy, including steps to support the labor market and support investment.



The medium-term outlook still looks promising, as the government continues with its infrastructure plans, given various government initiatives such as the Energy Strategy 2050, the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme and the Dubai Tourism Strategy. Infrastructure projects are a key part of the UAE's economic expansion, as not only the Emirate, but the overall Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, still has huge infrastructure needs, as it seeks to build efficient transport and logistics networks as well as reliable supplies of clean energy. Also, Israel and the UAE have reached a historic deal to normalize ties opening up investment opportunities, where the countries agreed to develop a joint strategy to boost co-operation in the energy sector.



This report provides detailed market analysis, information, and insights into the UAE construction industry, including -

The UAE construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the UAE construction industry

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in the UAE. It provides -

Historical (2016-2020) and forecast (2021-2025) valuations of the construction industry in the UAE, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 COVID-19 Status



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

4.2 Commercial Construction

4.3 Industrial Construction

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

4.6 Institutional Construction

4.7 Residential Construction



5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



