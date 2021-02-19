Pune, India, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, Automotive Infotainment market size is projected to reach USD 20.05 Billion by 2027. Automotive Infotainment Market was worth USD 11.94 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Enhancement in Navigation Systems to Boost Market.

The rising shift towards enhanced in-vehicle experience will augment the healthy growth of the automotive infotainment market revenue during the forecast period. The efforts of automotive manufacturers for adding new features and infotainment solutions to provide ease and comfort in driving will boost the automotive infotainment market growth in the forthcoming years. In addition, the rising integration of V2X connectivity solutions, ADAS systems, telematics devices, sensors, and others in automotive will have a positive impact on the automotive infotainment market share in the foreseeable future.





Automotive Infotainment Market: Rising Integration of V2X Connectivity Solutions to Spur Opportunities

The increasing production of technologically advanced infotainment systems in automobiles owing to the necessity for safe and smart vehicles will enable speedy growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The rising emphasis on improved in-vehicle experience will spur opportunities for the market. For instance, the innovative and advanced infotainment systems are equipped with pre-trip planning, parking recommendations, predictive navigations, cloud-enabling syncing, and other important features.

The rising popularity of smartphone connectivity in cars will fuel demand for advanced infotainment systems. For instance, smartphones can be paired with the infotainment system using WiFi hotspot or Bluetooth connectivity, allowing the user to access features such as outgoing, incoming, and conference calls on the system. Moreover, the growing improvement and advancement in navigation systems such as voice command, touch screen GPS navigator, maps and directions clarity, driver alert, and user-friendly features will contribute positively to the automotive infotainment market trends.

The report is fixed at delivering a comprehensive description of the automotive infotainment market dynamics and structure by identifying and providing information regarding the key market segments. It also focuses on an all-encompassing analysis of leading market players by financial position, product, product portfolio, price, growth strategies, and regional presence. It offers PORTER’s analysis and SWOT analysis to record the question of shareholders and highlights the investment potential in the upcoming future.





High Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Stimulate Growth in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 6.36 billion and is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the high automotive sales in the region. The growth in region is also attributed to the rising adoption of electric vehicles in China and Japan. The growing government implications and initiatives for electric vehicles will aid the market in the region. The rapid technological advancements in manufacturing facilities in emerging regions such as China, India will have a positive influence on the market.

Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share in the market owing to the presence of major car brands. The rising shift from conventional cars to hybrid cars will bolster the healthy growth of the market during the forecast period. The market in North America is predicted to observe healthy growth during the forecast period owing to the presence of major automotive manufacturers in the region.





2019: Acura, unveiled new infotainment with a 10.2-inch screen and a "True Touchpad Interface," in its newest RDX crossover, which uses a touch-sensitive pad on the center console. Currently, it only offers Apple CarPlay, but Android Auto support will be soon integrated

Global Automotive Infotainment Market Segmentation:

By System Type:

Dashboard

Rear Seat

By Vehicle Type:



Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

By Market Type:

OEMs

Aftermarket

By Geography:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





