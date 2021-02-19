Dublin, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Russia Reinsurance - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Russian reinsurance segment. This report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Russian reinsurance segment.



It provides values for key performance indicators such as premium ceded and cession rates, during the review period (2015-2019).



The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving reinsurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of reinsurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.



Key Highlights

Key insights into the dynamics of the Russian reinsurance industry.

A comprehensive overview of the Russian economy, investment opportunities and enterprise structure.

Russia insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

Russia reinsurance industry's market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates.

Details of the mergers and acquisitions in the Russian reinsurance industry.

Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors' profiles.

Key report benefits:



Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Russian reinsurance segment, and each category within it.

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Russian reinsurance segment.

Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

Gain insights into key regulations governing the Russian insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry's future.

Companies Mentioned

Russian National Reinsurance Company

Scor Re

Alfa Strakhovanie

Russian Reinsurance Company



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Economy Overview

Key Macroeconomic Indicators

Country Risk Index

Chapter 3 COVID-19 Impact Assessment



Chapter 4 Regulatory Risk

Evolution

Key Facts

Licensing Requirements

Chapter 5 Reinsurance Overview

Premium Accepted Trend

Premium Ceded Trend

Cession Rates

Chapter 6 Mergers and Acquisitions



Chapter 7 Competitor Profiles



Chapter 8 Appendix



