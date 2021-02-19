Dublin, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Automotive Smart Key Market 2020-2030 by Technology (Transmitter, Capacitive, Infra-red), Application (Single-function, Multi-function), Vehicle Type, Mode of Sales and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North American automotive smart key market is expected to grow by 5.3% annually in the forecast period and reach $5,457.7 million by 2030 driven by rising electrification in automobiles, technological advancements, as well as increasing vehicle thefts.



Highlighted with 26 tables and 45 figures, this report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North American automotive smart key market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2020 and provides forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2020 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of the North American market is forecast in an optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify the North American automotive smart key market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Application, Vehicle Type, Mode of Sales, and Country.



The report also covers the current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in the North American automotive smart key market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players:

Alpha Corp

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

HELLA KGaA HUECK

Honda Lock MFG. CO. LTD

Huf Hulsbeck & Furst GmbH & Co. KG

HYUNDAI Mobis Co. Ltd.

Minda Corp Ltd.

SILCA SPA

South East (Fujian) Motor Corporation Ltd.

TOKAI Rika Co. Ltd.

TOYOTA Motor Corp

United Technologies Corporation

Valeo SA

ZF Friedrichshafen AG



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of North America Market by Technology

3.1 Market Overview by Technology

3.2 Transmitter Technology

3.3 Capacitive Sensor Technology

3.4 Infra-red Sensor Technology

3.5 Other Technologies



4 Segmentation of North America Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 Single-function Smart Keys

4.3 Multi-function Smart Keys



5 Segmentation of North America Market by Vehicle Type

5.1 Market Overview by Vehicle Type

5.2 Non-electric Vehicles

5.3 Electric Vehicles (EV)



6 Segmentation of North America Market by Mode of Sales

6.1 Market Overview by Mode of Sales

6.2 OEM

6.3 Replacement



7 North America Market 2020-2030 by Country

7.1 Overview of North America Market

7.2 U.S.

7.3 Canada

7.4 Mexico



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

8.3 Company Profiles

9 Investing in North America Market: Risk Assessment and Management

9.1 Risk Evaluation of North America Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



