The global enteral feeding formulas market is expected to reach USD 9.37 billion by 2028. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The global enteral feeding formulas industry is projected to grow, owing to rise in chronic disorders among old age population having low immunity, and the prevalent malnutrition in low-income countries, specifically poor nations with very low disposable income. Enteral feeding formulas industry players are focusing on customized feeding formulas to cater to particular indication.



The global enteral feeding formulas industry is fragmented based on the product, tube type, indication, end use, and region. In terms of product, the market is segmented into standard and disease specific formulas. The tube type market segment is further divided into nasogastric tube, naso-jejunal tube (NJT), Jejunostomy tubes, radiologically inserted gastronomy tubes (RIG), and percutaneous endoscopic gastronomy tubes (PEG).



The indication market segment is further divided into Alzheimer's, nutrition deficiency, cancer care, chronic kidney diseases, orphan diseases, dysphagia, pain management, malabsorption/GI disorder/Diarrhoea, and others. The end use market segment is further divided into hospitals, and long-term care facilities.



Segment Highlights

The standard enteral feeding formulas segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to easy availability at low cost. The market segment holds over 54% of the global share in 2020. Disease specific feeding formulas market is expected to expand at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on indication, the nutritional deficiency segment is projected to constitute most of the market in 2028. The segment holds the major share due to the increasing occurrence of malnourishment among children across the world.

North America region is dominating the global enteral feeding formulas industry, holding almost one-third of the market share throughout forecast period. Due to change in the lifestyle and busy day to day activities there is a rise in chronic disorders and awareness of malnutrition in new-borns are the key factors responsible for growth in the region

Asia Pacific enteral feeding formulas industry comprises two most populous nations India and China, the region is expected to witness significant growth owing to the advancements in clinical research and high infant mortality rate due to malnutrition

