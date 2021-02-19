Dublin, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mycoplasma Testing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Technology; By Application; By End Use; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global mycoplasma testing market expected to reach USD 1.59 billion by 2027, according to the study.
The report "Mycoplasma Testing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Instruments, Kits & Reagents, Services); By Technology (PCR, ELISA, Direct Assay, Indirect Assay, Microbial Culture Techniques, Enzymatic Methods); By Application; By End Use; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020-2027" gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
The rising need of researchers, market players, and scientific research contributors for sterile cell cultures, i.e. free from mycoplasma contaminations, concerning investments and research funding, and the introduction of novel technologies to increase its assessment capabilities. Moreover, the marketplace is focusing on automation to reduce contamination risks, human borne errors, and quick turnaround time.
The global mycoplasma testing industry is fragmented based on product, technology, application, end-use, and region. In terms of product, the market is segmented into instruments, kits & reagents, and services. Based on technology, the global mycoplasma testing industry is further bifurcated into PCR, ELISA, direct assay, indirect assay, microbial culture techniques, and enzymatic methods.
Based on application, the mycoplasma testing industry is further bifurcated into cell line, virus, end of production cells, and others. Based on end-use, the market for mycoplasma testing is further bifurcated into academic research institutes, cell banks, contract research organizations, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others.
Segment Highlights
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Highlights
3. Research Methodology
3.1. Overview
3.1.1. Data Mining
3.2. Data Sources
3.2.1. Primary Sources
3.2.2. Secondary Sources
4. Mycoplasma Testing Market Insights
4.1. Mycoplasma Testing - Industry snapshot
4.2. Mycoplasma Testing Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities
4.2.1.1. Growing concerns over cell contamination
4.2.1.2. Innovations in rapid testing
4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges
4.2.2.1. High degree of consolidation among market players
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)
4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)
4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)
4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)
4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Mycoplasma Testing Market Industry trends
5. Mycoplasma Testing Market Assessment by Product
5.1. Key Findings
5.2. Introduction
5.2.1. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, By Product, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
5.3. Instruments
5.3.1. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, by Instruments, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
5.4. Kits & Reagents
5.4.1. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, by Kits & Reagents, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
5.4.2. PCR Assays
5.4.2.1. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, by PCR Assays, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
5.4.3. Nucleic Acid Detection Kits
5.4.3.1. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, by Nucleic Acid Detection Kits, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
5.4.4. Stains
5.4.4.1. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, by Stains, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
5.4.5. Elimination Kits
5.4.5.1. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, by Elimination Kits, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
5.4.6. Standards & Controls
5.4.6.1. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, by Standards & Controls, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
5.4.7. Others
5.4.7.1. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, by Other Products, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
6. Mycoplasma Testing Market Assessment by Technology
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. Introduction
6.2.1. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, By Technology, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
6.3. PCR
6.3.1. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, by PCR, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
6.4. ELISA
6.4.1. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, by ELISA, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
6.5. Direct Assay
6.5.1. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, by Direct Assay, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
6.6. Indirect Assay
6.6.1. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, by Indirect Assay, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
6.7. Microbial Culture Techniques
6.7.1. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, by Microbial Culture Techniques, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
6.8. Enzymatic Methods
6.8.1. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, by Enzymatic Methods, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
7. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, by Application
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Introduction
7.2.1. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, By Application, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
7.3. Cell Line Testing
7.3.1. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, by Cell Line Testing, By Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
7.4. Virus Testing
7.4.1. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, by Virus Testing, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
7.5. End of Production Cells Testing
7.5.1. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, by End of Production Cells Testing, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
7.6. Others
7.6.1. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, by Other Applications, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
8. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, by End-Use
8.1. Key Findings
8.2. Introduction
8.2.1. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, By End-Use, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
8.3. Academic Research Institutes
8.3.1. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, by Academic Research Institutes, By Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
8.4. Cell Banks
8.4.1. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, by Cell Banks, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
8.5. Contract Research Organizations
8.5.1. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, by Contract Research Organizations, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
8.6. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
8.6.1. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, by Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
8.7. Others
8.7.1. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, by Other End-Uses, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
9. Mycoplasma Testing Market Assessment by Geography
9.1. Key findings
9.2. Introduction
9.3. Mycoplasma Testing Market - North America
9.4. Mycoplasma Testing Market - Europe
9.5. Mycoplasma Testing Market - Asia-Pacific
9.6. Mycoplasma Testing Market - Middle East & Africa
9.7. Mycoplasma Testing Market - Latin America
9.7.1. Latin America: Mycoplasma Testing Market, By Product, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
9.7.2. Latin America: Mycoplasma Testing Market, By Technology, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
9.7.3. Latin America: Mycoplasma Testing Market, By Application, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
9.7.4. Latin America: Mycoplasma Testing Market, By End-Use, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
9.7.5. Mycoplasma Testing Market - Mexico
9.7.5.1. Mexico: Mycoplasma Testing Market, By Product, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
9.7.5.2. Mexico: Mycoplasma Testing Market, By Technology, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
9.7.5.3. Mexico: Mycoplasma Testing Market, By Application, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
9.7.5.4. Mexico: Mycoplasma Testing Market, By End-Use, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
9.7.6. Mycoplasma Testing Market - Brazil
9.7.6.1. Brazil: Mycoplasma Testing Market, By Product, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
9.7.6.2. Brazil: Mycoplasma Testing Market, By Technology, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
9.7.6.3. Brazil: Mycoplasma Testing Market, By Application, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
9.7.6.4. Brazil: Mycoplasma Testing Market, By End-Use, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
9.7.7. Mycoplasma Testing Market - Argentina
9.7.7.1. Argentina: Mycoplasma Testing Market, By Product, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
9.7.7.2. Argentina: Mycoplasma Testing Market, By Technology, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
9.7.7.3. Argentina: Mycoplasma Testing Market, By Application, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
9.7.7.4. Argentina: Mycoplasma Testing Market, By End-Use, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis
10.1.1. Expansion
10.1.2. Acquisition
10.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions
11. Company Profiles
11.1. Bionique Testing Laboratories
11.1.1. Company Overview
11.1.2. Financial Performance
11.1.3. Product Benchmarking
11.1.4. Recent Developments
11.2. Lonza Group Ltd.
11.2.1. Company Overview
11.2.2. Financial Performance
11.2.3. Product Benchmarking
11.2.4. Recent Developments
11.3. Merck KGaA
11.3.1. Company Overview
11.3.2. Financial Performance
11.3.3. Product Benchmarking
11.3.4. Recent Developments
11.4. PromoCell GmbH
11.4.1. Company Overview
11.4.2. Financial Performance
11.4.3. Product Benchmarking
11.4.4. Recent Developments
11.5. ATCC (American Type Culture Collection)
11.5.1. Company Overview
11.5.2. Financial Performance
11.5.3. Product Benchmarking
11.5.4. Recent Developments
11.6. Biological Industries Israel Beit Haemek Ltd.
11.6.1. Company Overview
11.6.2. Financial Performance
11.6.3. Product Benchmarking
11.6.4. Recent Developments
11.7. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
11.7.1. Company Overview
11.7.2. Financial Performance
11.7.3. Product Benchmarking
11.7.4. Recent Developments
11.8. Thermo Fisher Scientific
11.8.1. Company Overview
11.8.2. Financial Performance
11.8.3. Product Benchmarking
11.8.4. Recent Developments
11.9. InvivoGen
11.9.1. Company Overview
11.9.2. Financial Performance
11.9.3. Products/Product Benchmarking
11.9.4. Recent Developments
11.10. Norgen Biotek Corp.
11.10.1. Company Overview
11.10.2. Financial Performance
11.10.3. Products/Product Benchmarking
11.10.4. Recent Developments
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3krhhm
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
