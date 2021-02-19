Dublin, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mycoplasma Testing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Technology; By Application; By End Use; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mycoplasma testing market expected to reach USD 1.59 billion by 2027, according to the study.



The report "Mycoplasma Testing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Instruments, Kits & Reagents, Services); By Technology (PCR, ELISA, Direct Assay, Indirect Assay, Microbial Culture Techniques, Enzymatic Methods); By Application; By End Use; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020-2027" gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The rising need of researchers, market players, and scientific research contributors for sterile cell cultures, i.e. free from mycoplasma contaminations, concerning investments and research funding, and the introduction of novel technologies to increase its assessment capabilities. Moreover, the marketplace is focusing on automation to reduce contamination risks, human borne errors, and quick turnaround time.



The global mycoplasma testing industry is fragmented based on product, technology, application, end-use, and region. In terms of product, the market is segmented into instruments, kits & reagents, and services. Based on technology, the global mycoplasma testing industry is further bifurcated into PCR, ELISA, direct assay, indirect assay, microbial culture techniques, and enzymatic methods.



Based on application, the mycoplasma testing industry is further bifurcated into cell line, virus, end of production cells, and others. Based on end-use, the market for mycoplasma testing is further bifurcated into academic research institutes, cell banks, contract research organizations, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others.



Segment Highlights

The kits and reagents market segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 on account of the regular use of consumables for mycoplasma analysis during cell culture research work and several other uses.

Based on technology, the PCR market segment is projected to constitute almost half of the market in 2027. The preciseness, specificity, and high efficiency are few attributes make PCR reliable for mycoplasma analysis.

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies market segment accounted for over 25% of the revenue share in 2019 owing to the growing demand for mycoplasma testing for cell culture research and several research & development activities

North American market is dominating the global mycoplasma testing industry. Positive funding scenario and the presence of competent regulatory authorities favouring the growth in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Highlights



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Overview

3.1.1. Data Mining

3.2. Data Sources

3.2.1. Primary Sources

3.2.2. Secondary Sources



4. Mycoplasma Testing Market Insights

4.1. Mycoplasma Testing - Industry snapshot

4.2. Mycoplasma Testing Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Growing concerns over cell contamination

4.2.1.2. Innovations in rapid testing

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. High degree of consolidation among market players

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)

4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)

4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Mycoplasma Testing Market Industry trends



