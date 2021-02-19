Dublin, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Livestock Monitoring Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Animal Type; By Component; By Application; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global livestock monitoring market expected to reach USD 10.93 billion by 2027.



The global livestock monitoring market is driven by the growing need to increase farm productivity, innovations in cattle feed rich in protein, reducing supply chain hiccups, and technological advancements in real-time cattle monitoring. Technology providers attempt to reduce the time-consuming task of cattle monitoring with automated systems at reasonable subscription-based charges. Corporatization of cattle farms across the developed economies also favoring the adoption of such services.



The global livestock monitoring market is fragmented based on animal type, component, application, and region. In terms of animal type, the market is segmented into cattle, poultry, swine, equine, and others. The component segment is further divided into hardware, software, and services. The application segment is further divided into milk harvesting, breeding management, feeding management, animal health monitoring & comfort, heat stress, behavior monitoring, and others.



Segment Highlights

The cattle market segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 owing to the presence of a high proportion of cattle producers in the form of meat and milk. The segment held over 45% of the market share.

Based on application, the feeding management segment is projected to constitute most of the market in 2027. Innovations in cattle feed to increase productivity, and the emergence of well-maintained cattle farms are primarily responsible for such growth.

North American region is dominating the global livestock monitoring market, holding almost one-third of the market share throughout the forecast period. This high share is due to positive intention to increase farm productivity, rise in per capita consumption, and cost reductions in service offerings with continuously rising competitive rivalry.

The players including Lely International N.V, GEA Farm Technologies, BouMatic, LLC together held a significant market share of the global market in the year 2019.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.1.2. Market Scope

1.1.3. Assumptions

1.2. Stakeholders



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Highlights



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Overview

3.1.1. Data Mining

3.2. Data Sources

3.2.1. Primary Sources

3.2.2. Secondary Sources



4. Livestock Monitoring Market Insights

4.1. Livestock Monitoring - Industry snapshot

4.2. Livestock Monitoring Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Rising demand for cattle monitoring

4.2.1.2. Rise in demand for animal products

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Disease outbreak or viral infection related to livestock

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)

4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)

4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Livestock Monitoring Market Industry trends



5. Livestock Monitoring Market Assessment by Animal Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Livestock Monitoring Market, By Animal Type, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.3. Cattle

5.3.1. Global Livestock Monitoring Market, by Cattle, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.4. Poultry

5.4.1. Global Livestock Monitoring Market, by Poultry, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.5. Swine

5.5.1. Global Livestock Monitoring Market, by Swine, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.6. Equine

5.6.1. Global Livestock Monitoring Market, by Equine, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Global Livestock Monitoring Market, by Other Animal Types, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)



6. Livestock Monitoring Market Assessment by Component

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Livestock Monitoring Market, By Component, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

6.3. Hardware

6.3.1. Global Livestock Monitoring Market, by Hardware, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

6.3.2. Sensors

6.3.2.1. Global Livestock Monitoring Market, by Sensors, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

6.3.3. GPS

6.3.3.1. Global Livestock Monitoring Market, by GPS, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

6.3.4. Others

6.3.4.1. Global Livestock Monitoring Market, by Other Hardware, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

6.4. Software

6.4.1. Global Livestock Monitoring Market, by Software, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

6.4.2. On-cloud

6.4.2.1. Global Livestock Monitoring Market, by On-cloud, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

6.4.3. On-premise

6.4.3.1. Global Livestock Monitoring Market, by On-premise, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

6.5. Services

6.5.1. Global Livestock Monitoring Market, by Services, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

6.5.2. Integration & Development

6.5.2.1. Global Livestock Monitoring Market, by Integration & Development, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

6.5.3. Maintenance & Support

6.5.3.1. Global Livestock Monitoring Market, by Maintenance & Support, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

6.5.4. Others

6.5.4.1. Global Livestock Monitoring Market, by Other Services, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)



7. Global Livestock Monitoring Market, by Application

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Global Livestock Monitoring Market, By Application, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

7.3. Milk Harvesting

7.3.1. Global Livestock Monitoring Market, by Milk Harvesting, By Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

7.4. Breeding Management

7.4.1. Global Livestock Monitoring Market, by Breeding Management, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

7.5. Feeding Management

7.5.1. Global Livestock Monitoring Market, by Feeding Management, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

7.6. Animal Health Monitoring & Comfort

7.6.1. Global Livestock Monitoring Market, by Animal Health Monitoring & Comfort, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

7.7. Heat Stress

7.7.1. Global Livestock Monitoring Market, by Heat Stress, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

7.8. Behavior Monitoring

7.8.1. Global Livestock Monitoring Market, by Behavior Monitoring, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

7.9. Others

7.9.1. Global Livestock Monitoring Market, by Other Applications, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)



8. Livestock Monitoring Market Assessment by Geography

8.1. Key findings

8.2. Introduction

8.3. Livestock Monitoring Market - North America

8.4. Livestock Monitoring Market - Europe

8.5. Livestock Monitoring Market - Asia-Pacific

8.6. Livestock Monitoring Market - Middle East & Africa

8.7. Livestock Monitoring Market - Latin America



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

9.1.1. Expansion

9.1.2. Acquisition

9.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



10. Company Profiles

10.1. DeLaval Inc.

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Product Benchmarking

10.1.4. Recent Developments

10.2. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Product Benchmarking

10.2.4. Recent Developments

10.3. Afimilk Ltd.

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Product Benchmarking

10.3.4. Recent Developments

10.4. Sensaphone

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Product Benchmarking

10.4.4. Recent Developments

10.5. BouMatic

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Product Benchmarking

10.5.4. Recent Developments

10.6. MSD Animal Health

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Performance

10.6.3. Product Benchmarking

10.6.4. Recent Developments

10.7. Dairymaster

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financial Performance

10.7.3. Product Benchmarking

10.7.4. Recent Developments

10.8. Fancom BV

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financial Performance

10.8.3. Product Benchmarking

10.8.4. Recent Developments

10.9. Fullwood Packo

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Financial Performance

10.9.3. Animal Types/Product Benchmarking

10.9.4. Recent Developments



