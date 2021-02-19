Dublin, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Education Market by Provider (Universities & Academic Centers, Continuing Medical Education), Delivery Mode (Classroom-based, e-Learning), Application (Cardiology, Internal Medicine), End-user, and Region - Analysis and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global healthcare education market is projected to reach USD 125.2 billion by 2025 from USD 83.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.
Growth in this market is primarily driven by the technological advancements in the healthcare industry, rapid growth in the online education and e-learning sector, and the presence of stringent regulatory mandates related to CME programs. However, lack of face to face interaction and unreliable infrastructure cause barrier to the market growth.
Providers are responsible for launching newer educational solutions and improving the market scenario
On the basis of provider, the healthcare education market is segmented into universities and academic centers, OEMs/pharmaceutical companies, continuing medical education (CME) providers, learning management system providers, educational platforms, and medical simulation providers. In 2019, the universities and academic centers segment accounted for the largest share of 92.9% of the healthcare education market. The shortage of healthcare workers required to deliver quality healthcare services is the major factor contributing to the large share of this segment.
e-Learning solutions have established the highest CAGR in the delivery mode segment of the healthcare education solution market
Based on delivery mode, the healthcare education market is segmented into classroom-based courses and e-Learning solutions. In 2019, the classroom-based courses segment accounted for the largest share of 88.2% of the healthcare education market. However, the e-Learning solutions segment is projected to register the highest growth in the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the benefits of e-Learning solutions, such as ease of use, convenience, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness.
North America to witness significant growth from 2020 to 2025
The global healthcare education market has been categorized on the basis of four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of 39.7%. However, the North American market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period, primarily due to the initiatives taken by industry players and regional governments towards increasing the number of medical schools and the advancing healthcare sector.
Some of the prominent players operating in the healthcare education market are SAP (Germany), Adobe (US), Infor (US), Oracle (US), HealthStream (US), HealthcareSource (US), Elsevier (Netherlands), Articulate (US), PeopleFluent (US), ADP (US), GE Healthcare (US), Trivantis Corporation (US), Cerner (US), Koninklijke Phillips (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Coursera (US), and IBM (US).
Key Topics Covered:
1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Markets Covered
1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study
1.4 Limitations
1.5 Stakeholders
1.6 Summary of Changes
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Approach
2.1.1 Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Sources
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
2.4 Market Share Estimation
2.5 Assumptions for the Study
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Clinical Decision Support System Market
5.4 Ecosystem Coverage
5.5 Technology Analysis
5.6 Regulations
5.7 Pricing Analysis
6 Healthcare Education Services Market, by Providers
6.1 Introduction
6.2 OEM/Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Companies
6.3 Universities and Academic Centers
6.4 Continued Medical Education Providers
6.5 Learning Management Systems Providers
6.6 Education Platforms
6.7 Professional Associations
6.8 Medical Simulation
7 Healthcare Education Services Market, by Delivery Mode
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Classroom-based Courses
7.3 e-Learning Solutions
8 Healthcare Education Services Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cardiology
8.3 Internal Medicine
8.4 Radiology
8.5 Neurology
8.6 Pediatrics
8.7 Academic Education
8.8 Other Applications
9 Healthcare Education Services Market, by End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Physicians
9.3 Non-Physician Healthcare Professional
9.4 Students
10 Healthcare Education Services Market, by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Roe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.5 Rest of the World
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Top Players in the LMS, OEM and Educational Platform Markets
11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.3.1 Star
11.3.2 Emerging Leaders
11.3.3 Pervasive Players
11.3.4 Participant
11.4 Competitive Scenario
11.4.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations
11.4.2 Acquisitions
11.4.3 Expansions
12 Company Profiles
12.1 SAP
12.2 Adobe Inc.
12.3 Info0R
12.4 Oracle
12.5 HealthStream
12.6 HealthcareSource
12.7 Elsevier
12.8 Articulate
12.9 PeopleFluent
12.10 ADP
12.11 GE Healthcare
12.12 Trivantis Corporation
12.13 Cerner
12.14 Koninklijke Phillips
12.15 Siemens Healthineers
12.16 Coursera
12.17 IBM
12.18 Academy of Medicine of Richmond
12.19 PfizerWebinar
12.20 Central Michigan University College of Medicine
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oo15g6
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: