|Series
|RIKB 28 1115
|RIKS 30 0701
|Settlement Date
|02/24/2021
|02/24/2021
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|780
|2,360
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|111.482
|/
|3.290
|123.607
|/
|0.640
|Total Number of Bids Received
|8
|16
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|1,760
|3,160
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|4
|13
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|4
|11
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|111.482
|/
|3.290
|123.607
|/
|0.640
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|111.770
|/
|3.250
|124.018
|/
|0.600
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|111.482
|/
|3.290
|123.608
|/
|0.640
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|111.529
|/
|3.280
|123.727
|/
|0.628
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|111.770
|/
|3.250
|124.018
|/
|0.600
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|111.220
|/
|3.330
|123.403
|/
|0.660
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|111.428
|/
|3.300
|123.681
|/
|0.633
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|30.77 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|2.26
|1.34
