Series RIKB 28 1115RIKS 30 0701
Settlement Date 02/24/202102/24/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 7802,360
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 111.482/3.290123.607/0.640
Total Number of Bids Received 816
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 1,7603,160
Total Number of Successful Bids 413
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 411
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 111.482/3.290123.607/0.640
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 111.770/3.250124.018/0.600
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 111.482/3.290123.608/0.640
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 111.529/3.280123.727/0.628
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 111.770/3.250124.018/0.600
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 111.220/3.330123.403/0.660
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 111.428/3.300123.681/0.633
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %30.77 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 2.261.34