The standalone wireless content sharing market is experiencing significant shifts. Empty offices and classrooms lowered demand for these products in 2020 as traditional positioning for in-room collaboration was misaligned with the rapid transition to work from home and virtual learning. There are market opportunities for wireless content sharing going forward.
Greater and more consistent articulation from providers on the ability to effectively support distributed collaboration participants will help to increase awareness about the flexibility and value of these products.
As they compete with content sharing embedded into conferencing service suites, the cost-effectiveness, differentiated functionality, and an expanding array of supporting services (e.g., cloud management, security, analytics, and reporting) and integrations (e.g., video conferencing, digital signage, etc.) will help wireless content sharing devices to be right-fit into overall customer collaboration environments.
As such, we expect the market to return to solid growth when offices and schools re-open more widely in 2H 2021, as end-user organizations equip existing and new rooms with collaboration technologies.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
