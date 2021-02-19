Dublin, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunity Analysis of the North American Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI) Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service presents a comprehensive overview of the North American clinical documentation improvement (CDI) market.
The study predicts the use of disruptive CDI technologies (cloud and/or on-premise) that hold significant potential to drive greater market revenue through higher adoption by hospitals, physician practices, and payers, which are the 3 key end users of CDI solutions in North America.
CDI is a mid-process in the broader revenue cycle management (RCM) ecosystem. This study analyzes key product segments, major end users, and top vendors across the United States and Canada. Revenue is forecast for the study period (2020-2024). The base year is 2020, and the forecast period runs from 2021 to 2024.
This research service also highlights the top growth opportunities across market segments - clinical documentation, health information management (HIM), case management, and quality reporting and monitoring. The revenue contribution of these 4 segments is also examined.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
Executive Summary
Growth Opportunity Analysis-NA CDI Market
Growth Opportunity Analysis-Clinical Documentation
Growth Opportunity Analysis-HIM
Growth Opportunity Analysis-Case Management
Growth Opportunity Analysis-Quality Reporting and Monitoring
Growth Opportunity Universe-NA CDI Market
Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n92jif
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: