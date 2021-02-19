Dublin, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Analytics Outsourcing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data analytics outsourcing market is currently witnessing double-digit growth.



Data analytics outsourcing refers to the utilization of third-party applications and organizations for analyzing data. These services are used to produce actionable insights from large quantities of data generated from artificial intelligence (AI), robotics process automation (RPA), connected devices and big data repositories.



The insights are also generated by analyzing data patterns through various data science, data visualization and statistical research tools, which are further used for improving operational efficiency and revenues. Outsourcing data analytics services offer enhanced flexibility to organizations and enable them to use updated tools and services for their data.



As a result, these services find extensive applications across various industries, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), automotive, healthcare, retail, manufacturing and IT & telecommunications.



Rapid digitization, along with increasing utilization of cloud-computing services across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Third-party data analytics organizations optimize and personalize the integration interface to improve business operations and enhance cost-efficiencies.



Furthermore, the growing demand for specialized analytical tools is also driving the market growth. Various technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT), along with the increasing adoption of data-driven decision-making practices, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. The data generated by social media platforms are interpreted by data analytics service providers and are utilized by organizations to understand user behaviors and market trends.



Other factors, including significant growth in the online retail sector, along with the adoption of predictive data analytic systems, are expected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global data analytics outsourcing market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Accenture, Capgemini, Fractal Analytics Inc., Genpact Ltd., Infosys Ltd., IBM, Mu Sigma Inc.?, Electrifai LLC, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Trianz, Wipro and ZS Associates Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global data analytics outsourcing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global data analytics outsourcing market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global data analytics outsourcing market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Descriptive

6.2 Predictive

6.3 Prescriptive



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Sales Analytics

7.2 Marketing Analytics

7.3 Finance and Risk Analytics

7.4 Supply Chain Analytics

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Component

8.1 Solutions

8.2 Services



9 Market Breakup by Vertical

9.1 Retail

9.2 Automotive

9.3 Manufacturing

9.4 BFSI

9.5 IT and Telecom



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players



Accenture

Capgemini

Fractal Analytics Inc.

Genpact Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

IBM

Mu Sigma Inc.

Electrifai LLC

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Trianz

Wipro

ZS Associates Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r5af4l





CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900