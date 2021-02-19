Dublin, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Analytics Outsourcing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global data analytics outsourcing market is currently witnessing double-digit growth.
Data analytics outsourcing refers to the utilization of third-party applications and organizations for analyzing data. These services are used to produce actionable insights from large quantities of data generated from artificial intelligence (AI), robotics process automation (RPA), connected devices and big data repositories.
The insights are also generated by analyzing data patterns through various data science, data visualization and statistical research tools, which are further used for improving operational efficiency and revenues. Outsourcing data analytics services offer enhanced flexibility to organizations and enable them to use updated tools and services for their data.
As a result, these services find extensive applications across various industries, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), automotive, healthcare, retail, manufacturing and IT & telecommunications.
Rapid digitization, along with increasing utilization of cloud-computing services across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Third-party data analytics organizations optimize and personalize the integration interface to improve business operations and enhance cost-efficiencies.
Furthermore, the growing demand for specialized analytical tools is also driving the market growth. Various technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT), along with the increasing adoption of data-driven decision-making practices, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. The data generated by social media platforms are interpreted by data analytics service providers and are utilized by organizations to understand user behaviors and market trends.
Other factors, including significant growth in the online retail sector, along with the adoption of predictive data analytic systems, are expected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global data analytics outsourcing market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Accenture, Capgemini, Fractal Analytics Inc., Genpact Ltd., Infosys Ltd., IBM, Mu Sigma Inc.?, Electrifai LLC, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Trianz, Wipro and ZS Associates Inc.
