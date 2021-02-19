Please find enclosed the presentation of Avance Gas Holding Ltd (ticker: AGAS) for the fourth quarter 2020 results to be held on the webcast/conference call 19 February 2021 at 14:00 CET.
Attend by webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vi53va5s
Attend by conference call:
UK and International: +44 (0) 2071 928 338
US: +1 646 741 3167
Norway: +47 21 56 30 15
Confirmation code: 8189126
For further queries, please contact:
Ben Martin, CCO
Tel: +41 77 526 47 28
Email: ben.martin@avancegas.com
Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO
Tel: +47 22 00 48 29
Email: randi.navdal@avancegas.com
ABOUT AVANCE GAS
Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carrier (VLGC) and operates a fleet of thirteen modern ships and four Dual Fuel LPG newbuildings due for delivery in Q4 2021, Q1 2022, Q4 2022 and Q1 2023. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit: www.avancegas.com (http://www.avancegas.com/)
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
