Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding Ltd. for the fourth quarter 2020:



Dividend amount: $0.11

Declared currency: USD

Last day including right: 3 March, 2021

Ex-date: 4 March, 2021

Record date: 5 March, 2021

Payment date: On or about 19 March, 2021

Date of approval: 18 February, 2021





