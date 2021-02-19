NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:



, on February 24, 2021 at 2:20 PM Eastern Time. Herriot Tabuteau, MD, Axsome’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat. Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference, on March 1, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. Dr. Tabuteau will participate in a virtual fireside chat.

A live webcast and archive of the events can be viewed on the “Webcasts & Presentations” page of the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.axsome.com.

About Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders for which there are limited treatment options. For the many people facing unsatisfactory treatments for CNS disorders, Axsome accelerates the invention and adoption of life-changing medicines. Axsome’s core CNS product candidate portfolio includes five clinical-stage candidates, AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-09, AXS-12, and AXS-14. AXS-05 is being developed for major depressive disorder (MDD), Alzheimer’s disease (AD) agitation, and as a treatment for smoking cessation. AXS-07 is being developed for the acute treatment of migraine. AXS-12 is being developed for the treatment of narcolepsy. AXS-14 is being developed for fibromyalgia. AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-09, AXS-12, and AXS-14 are investigational drug products not approved by the FDA. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at axsome.com. The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the company website.

Forward Looking Statements

