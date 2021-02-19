SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announces the opening of their newest community in the Sacramento, California market, The Arbors. This premier community offers homebuyers the opportunity to own a brand-new home in an exceptional location north of the city center, near impressive entertainment venues and outdoor recreation.



LGI Homes will unveil three brand-new floor plan designs in this community ranging in size from 1,213 square feet to just over 1,800 square feet. These homes will include one- and two-story plans with up to five bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. Every LGI home at The Arbors has been thoughtfully designed with a spacious open layout, a chef-inspired kitchen, an attached two-car garage and designer-selected upgrades, included at no additional cost. Outfitted with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package, homes in this community will come with a host of impressive upgrades. Just in the kitchen, homeowners enjoy a full suite of energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, glimmering granite countertops, designer wood cabinetry with crown molding detail, luxury vinyl-plank flooring and recessed LED lighting. Throughout the home, homeowners will find a programmable thermostat, a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener, double-pane Low-E vinyl windows and more.

Located just over a mile from the freeway near Yuba City, California, homeowners at The Arbors are situated near incredible amenities, entertainment venues, major employers and everyday conveniences. Just minutes from the community, residents can enjoy the fun and entertainment offered at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino or Toyota Amphitheatre. Additionally, whether you enjoy hiking, biking, camping or fishing, the surrounding mountain ranges offer a myriad of incredible outdoor recreation opportunities.

Home prices in this community start in the low-$300s and quick move-in opportunities are available. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (800) 883-1573 ext 587 or visit LGIHomes.com/The Arbors. To accommodate homebuyers during this time, The Arbors information center is open for tours by appointment only and is in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local safety guidelines.

