SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) ("BioVie" or "Company"), a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for liver disease, today announced an interview with Terren Peizer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will air on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV in the US on Saturday, February 20, at 7 p.m. local time in 73M homes across the United States. The RedChip Money Report® also airs on Bloomberg International in Europe in 100M homes at 6 pm local time on Sundays.



In the exclusive interview, Peizer discusses the Company’s development of BIV201, an orphan drug candidate for the treatment of ascites due to advanced liver cirrhosis. Also discussed is the global market opportunity and upcoming clinical trial milestones.

To view the interview segment, please visit: https://youtu.be/u7G2l36rwn8

“The RedChip Money Report" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About BioVie and BIV201

BioVie Inc. is developing BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin) an Orphan Drug candidate for the treatment of ascites due to advanced liver cirrhosis. First-to-market Orphan therapies typically receive 7 years of market exclusivity in the US for the designated use. The initial disease target for BIV201 therapy is ascites, which is a serious complication of advanced liver cirrhosis, and future development opportunities include hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) and other life-threatening complications. The Company plans to commence patient enrollment in its second US Phase 2 clinical trial in the first quarter of 2021. The trial design is summarized on www.clinicaltrials.gov , trial identifier NCT04112199. The FDA has never approved any drug specifically for treating ascites, and the Company is not aware of any competing drugs in late-stage development for ascites. The active agent in BIV201, terlipressin, is approved for use in about 40 countries for the treatment of related complications of advanced liver cirrhosis but is not available in the US or Japan.

The Company has invented a patent-pending prefilled syringe that has been cleared by the FDA for use in our upcoming Phase 2 trial. This novel BIV201 delivery system is expected to greatly simplify at-home patient treatment and improve patient compliance by enabling easy injection of the liquid concentrate into the IV bag connected to the infusion pump. Room temperature stability has been achieved for 12 months providing an important advantage because, to the best of the Company's knowledge, all other terlipressin products sold globally must be stored under refrigeration. The novel prefilled syringe format also avoids the manual mixing of minute (2 – 4 mg) quantities of terlipressin powder in saline solution, thereby reducing the possibility of dosing errors during reconstitution and improving sterility. BioVie has begun applying for global patent protection for this novel terlipressin delivery system. The Company has also received Orphan Drug designation for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) and has FDA Fast Track status. For more information, visit http://www.biovieinc.com/ .

