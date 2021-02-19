Hamann has over 25 years combined experience in class action and mass tort administration, with more than 15 of those years in an executive leadership position. She has implemented and overseen some of the largest and most complex nationwide class action and mass tort settlements in U.S. history

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, announced today that Nicole Hamann has been promoted to general manager of class action solutions at Epiq. Hamann has over 25 years combined experience in class action and mass tort administration, with more than 15 of those years in an executive leadership position. She has implemented and overseen some of the largest and most complex nationwide class action and mass tort settlements in U.S. history.



Hamann began her career at administration pioneer Poorman-Douglas in 1995 as an entry-level claims analyst. When Epiq acquired the business in 2004, she quickly rose through the ranks by leading several different operational teams and eventually transforming the company’s professional services delivery to legal and federal sector clients.



"Nicole’s leadership skills and experience make her uniquely qualified to run this business,” said Bob Hopen, president for class action, restructuring, mass tort and bankruptcy solutions at Epiq. “She has managed just about every department within our organization and been an enormous part of our success and growth over these many years. With substantial ties to the Portland, OR community, where this Epiq business is based, she is a natural fit to lead our class action business and support our teams.”

Hamann will drive strategy, with a focus on quality execution in all facets of the business, in order to serve client needs and expectations. She will be responsible for managing client services and operations, Epiq’s Canadian and EMEA offices, as well leading the product development and data consulting teams.

“I am excited to continue building on our success,” said Hamann. “We have an exceptional team, great clients, and unmatched global resources to take our performance to the next level and expand our market position.”

Hamann most recently served as managing director at Epiq. Before taking that position back in 1995, she worked in neuro-immunology research and hospital anesthesia services. Hamann holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Oregon and a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry from the University of Washington.

About Epiq

Press Contact

