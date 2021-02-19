New York, NY, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Smart Cities Market By Application (Smart Governance, Smart Building, Environmental Solution, Smart Utilities, Smart Transportation, and Smart Healthcare), and By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the research study, the global Smart Cities Market was estimated at USD 83.10 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 297.7 Billion by 2026. The global Smart Cities Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20% from 2019 to 2026”.

The Smart Cities market is witnessing significant growth owing to the high demand for public safety, rising government initiatives & PPP models, increasing use of connected and smart technologies in smart cities initiatives, optimizing energy utilization, and citizen empowerment & engagement. The rising awareness about smart everything is the reason behind the concept of smart cities. The smart cities concept is likely to help the public gain access to all the intermediary technologies. The smart cities market is basically driven by the support provided by city governments, central/federal governments, and other governing authorities.

Market Drivers:

The increasing adoption of advanced technologies & innovations for increasing the standard of living is the reason primarily boosting the growth of the Smart Cities market. Additionally, the growing population &urbanization, and the rising demand for sustainable infrastructure further help propel the market. Furthermore, the government across the world is trying to adopt mobility, utility management, and safety through smart cities initiatives. On the other hand, the increasing greenhouse gas emissions and traffic congestion are surging the demand for the adoption of intelligent mobility and efficient energy management applications, thereby bolstering the global Smart Cities market. The advancements taking place in the healthcare, transport, energy, governance, and intelligence sector is likely to provide lucrative opportunities to the smart cities market in the coming years. Moreover, the growing use of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models, cognitive computing, Internet of Things, cloud computing, and open data is predicted to drive the execution of the smart cities concept.

Top Market Players:

ABB Limited

Accenture

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Intel Corporation.

Market Segment Dominance:

Smart utility category is expected to dominate the global Smart Cities market during the forecast period

The deployment of numerous technologies in the various cities to easy billing and distribution of electricity, water, and fuel (LPG) among the residents for effective monitoring will further encourage the concept of smart cities. Apart from this, the high demand for energy grids and smart meters has escalated the requirement for energy utilization control and the development of more sustainable communities.

Smart transportation category exhibits significant growth during the forecast period

The smart transportation category is anticipated to grow at a faster rate owing to the increasing government and private funding in the transportation sector. Moreover, the rising consumption & generation of renewable energy coupled with the newer infrastructures or technologies across the globe further drive the growth of this category.

The global Smart Cities market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Smart Cities industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different applications and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

Regional Dominance:

Europe is expected to dominate the global Smart Cities market

Europe is expected to hold the majority of the market share of the global Smart Cities market during the forecast period owing to the increasing European Union’s initiatives and development projects commenced by local governing bodies in the region. The increasing funding and financial models, developed infrastructure and technology, and governance structures are factors anticipated to fuel the European Smart Cities market growth.

Browse the full “Smart Cities Market By Application (Smart Governance, Smart Building, Environmental Solution, Smart Utilities, Smart Transportation, and Smart Healthcare), and By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-smart-cities-market-by-application-smart-governance-803

This report segments the global Smart Cities market as follows:

Global Smart Cities Market: Application Segmentation Analysis

Smart Governance City Surveillance Command & Control Solution E-governance Smart Lighting Smart Infrastructure

Smart Building

Environmental Solution

Smart Utilities Energy Management Water Management Waste Management

Smart Transportation Intelligent Transportation System Parking Management Smart Ticketing & Travel Assistance

Smart Healthcare

