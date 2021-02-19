Dublin, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Latex Pillow Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the latex pillow market and it is poised to grow by $547.32 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report on latex pillow market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in online retailing and increasing demand from the hotel industry.



The latex pillow market analysis includes distribution channel segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the increasing adoption of natural latex pillows as one of the prime reasons driving the latex pillow market growth during the next few years.



The latex pillow market covers the following areas:

Latex pillow market sizing

Latex pillow market forecast

Latex pillow market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading latex pillow market vendors that include Ascion LLC, Boyd Sleep, Brentwood Home LLC, FloBeds, Hollander Sleep Products LLC, Kingsdown Inc., LATEXCO, ROYAL PEDIC MATTRESS MFG., Sleeping Organic, and The Organic Mattress Inc. Also, the latex pillow market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



