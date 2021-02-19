Company announcement no. 10 2020/21
Allerød, 19 February 2021

Management´s purchase of shares – Reporting of transactions in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation


Matas has according to the EU market abuse regulation art. 19 received the below reports from members of the board of directors, executive management and/or their related parties’ transactions in Matas shares:

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameSigne Trock Hilstøm
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusBoard member
b)Initial notification/amendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
a)NameMatas A/S
b)LEI Code2138004PXX8LWGHGL872
4.Details of the transaction(s): Section to be repeated for (i) Each type of instrument, (ii) Each type of transaction, (iii) Each date and (iv) Each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares of Matas A/S
DK0060497295
b)Nature of transactionPurchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s) DKK
80.30		Volume(s)
250
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price (DKK)
Aggregated volume: 250 shares

Aggregated price: DKK 20,075
Price per share (volume weighted average): DKK 80.30
e)Date of the transaction19 January 2021
f)Place of transactionNasdaq Copenhagen
4.Details of the transaction(s): Section to be repeated for (i) Each type of instrument, (ii) Each type of transaction, (iii) Each date and (iv) Each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares of Matas A/S
DK0060497295
b)Nature of transactionPurchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s) DKK
79.60
79.60
79.60		Volume(s)
88
31
31
d)
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price (DKK)
Aggregated volume: 150 shares

Aggregated price: DKK 11,940
Price per share (volume weighted average): DKK 79.60
e)Date of the transaction21 January 2021
f)Place of transactionNasdaq Copenhagen

For further information
Henrik Lund        
Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 30 30 99 08

Attachment