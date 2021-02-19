Company announcement no. 10 2020/21
Allerød, 19 February 2021
Management´s purchase of shares – Reporting of transactions in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation
Matas has according to the EU market abuse regulation art. 19 received the below reports from members of the board of directors, executive management and/or their related parties’ transactions in Matas shares:
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Signe Trock Hilstøm
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Board member
|b)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Matas A/S
|b)
|LEI Code
|2138004PXX8LWGHGL872
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): Section to be repeated for (i) Each type of instrument, (ii) Each type of transaction, (iii) Each date and (iv) Each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares of Matas A/S
DK0060497295
|b)
|Nature of transaction
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s) DKK
80.30
|Volume(s)
250
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated volume: 250 shares
Aggregated price: DKK 20,075
Price per share (volume weighted average): DKK 80.30
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|19 January 2021
|f)
|Place of transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): Section to be repeated for (i) Each type of instrument, (ii) Each type of transaction, (iii) Each date and (iv) Each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares of Matas A/S
DK0060497295
|b)
|Nature of transaction
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s) DKK
79.60
79.60
79.60
|Volume(s)
88
31
31
|d)
Aggregated information
|Aggregated volume: 150 shares
Aggregated price: DKK 11,940
Price per share (volume weighted average): DKK 79.60
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|21 January 2021
|f)
|Place of transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
For further information
Henrik Lund
Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 30 30 99 08
Attachment
Matas A/S
Alleroed, DENMARK
