Company announcement no. 10 2020/21

Allerød, 19 February 2021

Management´s purchase of shares – Reporting of transactions in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation





Matas has according to the EU market abuse regulation art. 19 received the below reports from members of the board of directors, executive management and/or their related parties’ transactions in Matas shares:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Signe Trock Hilstøm 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Board member b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Matas A/S b) LEI Code 2138004PXX8LWGHGL872 4. Details of the transaction(s): Section to be repeated for (i) Each type of instrument, (ii) Each type of transaction, (iii) Each date and (iv) Each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares of Matas A/S

DK0060497295 b) Nature of transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) DKK

80.30 Volume(s)

250 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price (DKK) Aggregated volume: 250 shares



Aggregated price: DKK 20,075

Price per share (volume weighted average): DKK 80.30

e) Date of the transaction 19 January 2021 f) Place of transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen 4. Details of the transaction(s): Section to be repeated for (i) Each type of instrument, (ii) Each type of transaction, (iii) Each date and (iv) Each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares of Matas A/S

DK0060497295 b) Nature of transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) DKK

79.60

79.60

79.60 Volume(s)

88

31

31 d)

Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price (DKK) Aggregated volume: 150 shares



Aggregated price: DKK 11,940

Price per share (volume weighted average): DKK 79.60

e) Date of the transaction 21 January 2021 f) Place of transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen

For further information

Henrik Lund

Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 30 30 99 08

Attachment