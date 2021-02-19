Dublin, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geographic Information System (GIS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global geographic information system (GIS) market reached a value of US$ 8.9 Billion in 2020. The geographic information system (GIS) is a system that gathers, manages, and examines data related to positions on the earth's surface. It integrates different data formats, including cartographic, photographic, and digital data, which enables users to understand topographical information and relationships better. As a result, GIS software is used for mapping, accident analysis, rerouting design, transportation planning, disaster management and mitigation, landslide hazard zonation and navigation. These functions are performed by analyzing spatial information and visually organizing layers of data using 3D maps.
GIS maps can be easily shared and embedded in apps to be accessed virtually by anyone, anywhere. These systems also help in gaining a better insight into spatial patterns and relationships while lowering costs, enabling better decision-making and improving overall management performance. Consequently, GIS is used across diverse industries, ranging from education, and military and defense to agriculture, forestry, and real estate. In the military and defense sector, GIS is used in location intelligence, logistics management and spy satellites. The utilization of GIS has also increased in the agriculture sector for precision farming, soil mapping and analyzing crop productivity.
Moreover, with the advancements in the technology, key players are integrating artificial intelligence (AI) with GIS. For instance, the advent of geospatial artificial intelligence (GeoAI) that uses AI to extract information from spatial big data has helped governments in developing smart cities, planning urban infrastructure and tracking changes in an area over time. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global geographic information system (GIS) market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Incorporated, Caliper Corporation (PSI Services LLC), Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp), Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., General Electric Company, Geosoft Inc. (Seequent Ltd.), Hexagon AB, Maxar Technologies Inc., SuperMap Software Co. Ltd., Topcon Corporation and Trimble Inc.
