Global tobacco packaging market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
The tobacco packaging industry involves wrapping of dried tobacco leaves for products such as cigarettes, cigars, smokeless tobacco and raw tobacco. The packaging enhances and protects the quality and flavor of the product from deterioration and aroma transmission during transportation.
Paperboards, paper-boxes, plastic based films, metal cans, jute bags, foils, laminates, etc., are the most common types of tobacco packaging materials available in the market. Commercial or bulk packaging of tobacco includes hinge-lid containers, shells, slides and bundle wraps as well as flexible packaging in a variety of forms such as flip top packs, shrink sleeves, three-sided seal bags and stand-up pouches.
Growing urbanization and increased popularity of cigarettes among the youth are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, stressful lives, along with increased workload and hectic schedule, are also boosting the consumption of tobacco among the working population.
Nicotine present in tobacco acts as a stimulant and anti-depressant and helps consumers in coping with daily challenges. Product novelties such as the introduction of super-slim and demi-slim cigarettes targeted at women, Roll-Your-Own-Cigarettes (RYOC), additive free and miniature cigarette variants are further enhancing the demand for tobacco.
Moreover, various product and design innovations such as limited-edition packs, curved edge packs and slide opening packs which are launched to communicate and attract the interest of the consumers are further projected to drive the global market significantly.
Similarly, flexible packaging is also gaining traction as a tobacco packaging material due to its improved barrier properties and cost-effectiveness.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Tobacco Packaging Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Material Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Packaging Type
5.6 Market Breakup by End Use
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Material Type
6.1 Paperboards
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Paper Boxes
6.3 Plastic
6.4 Jute
6.5 Metal
7 Market Breakup by Packaging Type
7.1 Primary Packaging
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Secondary Packaging
7.3 Bulk Packaging
8 Market Breakup by End Use
8.1 Smoking Tobacco
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Breakup by Type
8.1.2.1 Cigarettes
8.1.2.2 Cigars
8.1.3 Market Forecast
8.2 Smokeless Tobacco
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Breakup by Type
8.2.2.1 Chewing Tobacco
8.2.2.2 Snuff
8.2.2.3 Dissolvable Tobacco
8.2.2.4 Others
8.2.3 Market Forecast
8.3 Raw Tobacco
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Asia Pacific
9.2 Europe
9.3 North America
9.4 Middle East and Africa
9.5 Latin America
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
13.1 Key Price Indicators
13.2 Price Structure
13.3 Margin Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
