Dallas, Texas, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global third-party risk management market size is growing at a CAGR of over 16% throughout the forecast period 2018-2025. Third-party risk management is necessary to protect organizational data from numerous sources that can occur while dealing with other organizations. The growing dependence of various organizations on third party vendors to meet timely deliveries and enable faster production is putting organizations crucial data at risk. Hence, such factors driving the demand for third party risk management solutions.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1538

The current and future third party risk management market advances are defined to state the attractiveness of the market. Key impacting aspects focus on the third-party risk management market opportunities during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing number of cyber-attacks is also another crucial factor in boosting the global third-party risk management market growth. Also, the rising adoption of virtual applications is the key factor in boosting the global third-party risk management market growth. However, the lack of a skilled workforce is expected to impede market growth. Furthermore, growing data protection regulations and laws are also anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the market in forthcoming years. Also, technological advancements such as smart contracts, data analytics, and automation are some of the key factors expected to be opportunistic for the market in the forthcoming years.

The report also highlights various aspects of the global third-party risk management industry by analyzing the market through value chain analysis. Besides, the third-party risk management market report covers different qualitative aspects of the third-party risk management industry in market drivers, key industry opportunities, and restraints. Furthermore, the report proposes a comprehensive valuation of the market competitiveness along with company profiling of residents as well as global vendors.

Browse Complete Report with Table of Contents @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/third-party-risk-management-market

The third-party risk management market has solid competition among the early established and new players. Also, to capture a competitive advantage over the other industry players many industry players are aiming potential markets by forming collaboration and partnerships, agreements, mergers & acquisitions, acquiring new startups & other companies, and escalating their business presence.

Based on the management type segment, the market is divided into operational risk management, compliance management, financial control management, compliance management, contract management, others. The compliance management segment gathered the highest CAGR during the forecast period. On the contrary in the year 2019, the financial control management segment accounted for the highest market revenue and it is anticipated to hold the major market share throughout the forecast period. The dominance of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing need for a better view of cash flow and cost optimization of business processes.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the highest growth throughout the forecast period. However, the North American region dominated the overall market in 2019 and it is likely to keep its position during the forecast period 2018-2025. The dominance of this region is mainly attributed to the growing adoption of IoT and cloud-based applications. Also, the existence of major industry players is also the key factor driving the market growth in this region.

The major players of the global third-party risk management market are Deloitte, PwC, MetricStream, Genpact, KPMG International, RSA Security, Ernst & Young, BitSight Technologies, IBM, and NAVEX Global. Moreover, the other potential players in the third-party risk management market are LogicManager, RapidRatings, Resolver, Optiv, and ProcessUnity. The recognized companies are coming up with innovative and new third-party risk management services. For instance, in March 2019, RSA, a cyber-security solutions provider announced the upgrades to its risk management platform to help customers in transforming risk management functions.

Segment Overview of Global Third-Party Risk Management Market

Management Type Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Million)

Operational Risk Management

Compliance Management

Financial Control Management

Compliance Management

Contract Management

Others

Services Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Million)

Managed Services

Professional Services

End Users Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Million)

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Others

Regional Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Million)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Direct purchase the report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1538

Browse Related Reports:

Cloud Access Security Brokers Market by Component (Solution (Data Management & Security, Risk Management, Compliance Management), Services (Professional Services, Support & Training Services)), End-User (Telecom & IT, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government, Manufacturing, BFSI, Healthcare, Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America), Global Forecast 2018 to 2028

Security Advisory Service Market by Service Type (Penetration Testing, Vulnerability Management, Security Risk Management, Incident Response, Compliance Management, Security Program Development, and Chief Information Security Officer Advisory and Support), Organization Size(Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, and Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare, Energy and Power, Manufacturing, and Others), and by Region, Global Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Data Governance Market by Component (Solutions and Services (Managed Services and Professional Services)), Management Type (Compliance Management, Incident Management, Risk Management, Audit Management, Process Management, Data Quality and Security Management, and Others), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, and Others), and Region, Global Forecast, 2018 to 2025

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Third-party Risk Management Market by Management Type

Chapter 6 Third-party Risk Management Market by Services

Chapter 7 Third-party Risk Management Market by End Users

Chapter 8 Third-party Risk Management Market by Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager - Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600

Dallas, TX 75204

Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com

Phone No.: +1 972-362 -8199

Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn