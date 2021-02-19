New York, NY, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Aseptic Packaging Market for Coating Industry Methyl chloroform, Methyl chloride, Methyl Acetate, Acetone, Parachlorobenzotrifluoride, and Other Products) The market for Coating Industry: Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026”.

“According to the research study, the global Aseptic Packaging Market was estimated at USD 62 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 118 Billion by 2026. The global Aseptic Packaging Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% from 2019 to 2026”.

Food safety and food hygienic are the most important parameters in the food industry. Moreover, prone to spoilage, less shelf life, and a high aseptic environment are required in production as well as the packaging process of any food industry. Thus, aseptic packaging is generally followed by all the key manufacturers operating across the globe. The food industry is growing at a tremendous rate across the globe; this is one of the prime factors driving the aseptic packaging market. In addition, the pharmaceutical industry is one of the fastest-growing industries, primarily focusing on its packaging. India and Brazil are experiencing high demand for the dairy industry. It was also noted that China had tripled its cow milk production volume since 2010. All these factors are expected to drive the aseptic packaging market. There is a high adoption rate of aseptic packaging in the developed as well as developing nations; this is expected to provide a high penetration rate to the aseptic packaging market in the coming years.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic on Businesses: Know Short Term and Long Term Impact

Most of the businesses are facing a growing litany of business-critical concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply chain disruptions, a risk of a recession, and a potential drop in consumer spending. All these scenarios will play out differently across various regions and industries, making accurate and timely market research more essential than ever.

We at Facts and Factors ( http://www.fnfresearch.com ) understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Our team of consultants, analysts, and experts has developed an analytical model tool for markets that helps us to assess the impact of the virus more effectively on the industrial markets. We are further implementing these insights into our reports for a better understanding of our clients.

The majority of the materials used in aseptic packaging include glass, metal, paperboard, and plastic. Plastic is moderately used in aseptic packing owing to regulations and restricted use of plastic in some of the regions. The Paper board is likely to corner the market in the forecast period, owing to the extensive use of paperboard in the food industry. Aseptic packaging is carried out in various forms packaging such as cartons, bags & pouches, vials & ampoules, bottles & cans, and pre-filled syringes. Bottles & cans and pouches are vastly used by the food & beverage industry across the globe. Bags, pouches, and bottles are highly preferred by consumers owing to ease of handling. Aseptic packaging is used by various end-user industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, medical applications, etc. The food industry dominated the aseptic packaging market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is owing to the growing demand for packed, ready to use food.

Top Market Players:

Robert Bosch GmBH

Dickinson & Company

Ecolean Packaging

Parish Manufacturing

Schott AG

Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co Ltd.

Tetra Laval

Becton

Printpack

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Amcor Limited

Scholle Packaging and

Reynolds Group Holdings

The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market shares of each industry player and gives an outline of the market position of key players in the aseptic packaging market. Moreover, the study offers wide coverage of key strategic advances witnessed in the market such as new product launches, acquisitions & mergers, collaborations & joint ventures, funding & VC activities, agreements, partnerships, R&D activities, and regional expansion of key players of the aseptic packaging market.

The research study provides a critical assessment of the aseptic packaging industry by logically segmenting the market on the basis of Type, and regions. Based on the past, present, and future trends, all the segments were analyzed from the bottom up, and the market sizes have been estimated from 2020 to 2026. The regional segmentation of the aseptic packaging industry includes the holistic bifurcation of all the five major continents including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The aseptic packaging market is segmented based on Type. On the basis of type segmentation, the market is classified into cartons, bags & pouches, vials & ampoules, bottles & cans, and pre-filled syringes among other products. Applications include food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and medical applications among others

The Asia Pacific corned the aseptic packaging market owing to the high demand for packed and process food in India, China, Japan, and Southeast Asia. A growing number of professional and disposable income are the driving factors to processed and packed food which in turn is expected to drive the aseptic packaging market in the Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa are anticipated to experience decent growth over the forecast period owing to improving lifestyle in Africa and the exponentially growing food industry in the Middle East.

Browse the full “Aseptic Packaging Market for Coating Industry Methyl chloroform, Methyl chloride, Methyl Acetate, Acetone, Parachlorobenzotrifluoride, and Other Products) The market for Coating Industry: Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/aseptic-packaging-market-for-coating-industry-methyl-chloroform-742

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the insights from our primary respondents, the global aseptic packaging market is expected to grow around 10%.

Through the primary research conducted by the experts, the global aseptic packaging market was valued at around USD 62 Billion in 2019.

The “Paperboard ” category, on the basis of type segmentation, was the leading category that generated maximum revenue

The category under “Food”, held on the basis of end-user/application segmentation, had the leading share in 2019.

There would be huge demand from the Asia Pacific for this aseptic packaging as these countries are going through a continuous development process and packed food.

This report segments the aseptic packaging market as follows:

Global Aseptic Packaging Market: Type Segment Analysis

Bags & pouches

Cartons

Vials & ampoules

Pre-filled syringes

Bottles & cans

Global Aseptic Packaging Market: Material used Segment Analysis

Glass

Plastic

Paperboard

Metal

Global Aseptic Packaging Market: Application Segment Analysis

Pharmaceutical

Food

Medical applications

Beverages

Other

