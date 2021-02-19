Dublin, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dietary Supplements Market by Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Botanicals, Amino Acids, Enzymes, Probiotics), Function (Additional, Medicinal, Sports Nutrition), Mode of Application (Capsules, Tablets, Liquid), Target Customer, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dietary supplements market is estimated to be valued at USD 136.2 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 204.7 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing awareness regarding on-the-go supplements supporting better health among consumers are some of the major factors that are expected to contribute to the growth of the dietary supplements market.

By type, vitamins segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period

Vitamin supplements are most popular dietary supplements. This is attributed to the role of vitamins in nutritional deficiencies. With the outbreak of a pandemic, the supplement manufacturing sector is increasingly investing in manufacturing vitamins and multivitamins owing to its immune support function which is projected to drive its growth in the dietary supplements market.

By mode of application, tablets segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period

The tablet form of dietary supplements is widely consumed on account of the easy availability of various dosage patterns, easy packaging techniques, storage, and cost-effectiveness. Longer shelf life of tablets is also one of the key reasons driving the growth of tablets in the dietary supplements market.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing health awareness among the population in Asian countries. In addition, densely populated countries in the region with higher risk of chronic diseases and vitamin deficiencies are projected to contribute to the growing demand of dietary supplements. Growing e-Commerce revolution in the Asian region will also support the growth of dietary supplements market as consumers are shifting to online sales channels for purchasing dietary and nutritional supplements.

The dietary supplements market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Rest of the World including Africa and the Middle East.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Burning Issues

3.4 Winning Imperatives

3.5 Patent Analysis

4 Global Dietary Supplements Market by Type

4.1 Botanicals (Herbal Supplements)

4.2 Vitamins

4.3 Minerals

4.4 Amino Acids

4.5 Enzymes

4.6 Other Supplements

5 Global Dietary Supplements Market by Mode of Application

5.1 Tablets

5.2 Capsules

5.3 Powder

5.4 Liquids

5.5 Soft Gels

5.6 Gel Caps

6 Global Dietary Supplements Market by Functions

6.1 Additional Supplement

6.2 Medicinal Supplements

6.3 Sports Nutrition

7 Global Dietary Supplements Market by Category

7.1 Infant Dietary Supplements

7.2 Children Dietary Supplements

7.3 Adult Dietary Supplements

7.4 Pregnant Women Dietary Supplements

7.5 Old-Aged Dietary Supplements

8 Global Dietary Supplements Market by Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 U.S.

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 France

8.2.2 United Kingdom

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 Germany

8.2.5 Others

8.3 Asia

8.3.1 Japan

8.3.2 China

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Others

8.4 RoW

8.4.1 South Africa

8.4.2 Brazil

8.4.3 Others

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

9.2 New Product Launches

9.3 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations

9.4 Production Expansions

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Amway (Nutrilite), U.S.

10.2 Abbott Laboratories, U.S.

10.3 Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques, France

10.4 Carlyle Group, Nbty, U.S.

10.5 GlaxoSmithKline

10.6 Bayer, Germany

10.7 Glanbia, Ireland

10.8 Herbalife International, U.S.

10.9 Pfizer, U.S.

10.10 Archer Daniels Midland, U.S.

10.11 Nature's Sunshine Products, U.S.

10.12 FANCL, Japan

10.13 Bionova Lifesciences, India

10.14 Xango, U.S.

10.15 Biorio Pharm, China

10.16 Ekomir, Moscow

10.17 Nutraceutics Inc., U.S.

10.18 American Health, U.S.

10.19 Stepan, U.S.

10.20 Danisco, U.K.

11 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dltc61

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900