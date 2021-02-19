Dublin, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hardcopy Peripherals & Printing Consumables Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Hardcopy Peripherals & Printing Consumables Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period 2021 to 2026.
Expanding usage of printing consumables in educational institutes, organizations, and commercial sectors such as packaging and textile have been driving the growth of the specialty printing consumables market.
Expansion in the textile printing industry, mounting applications in the packaging industry, industrial, and IT sectors is likely to encourage the use of digital printing technology in the market over the forecast period and is presumed to drive demand for Hardcopy Peripherals & Printing Consumables required for business communication activities in their business processes.
According to CyberMedia (India) Ltd, the hardcopy peripherals market's growth was led by Inkjet printers, specifically Ink Tank printers, and now command the maximum part of the overall Inkjet market. The online sales played a significant role in catering to the market's increased demand from the Consumer and SMB segment.
According to gfu & BVT, in 2019, the total number of sales for printers, scanners, and multifunctional devices (MFD) generated roughly 425 million euros, and approximately 3890 thousand devices were sold in Germany.
Also, the increasing size of exports and online orders by E-commerce websites is anticipated to deliver the growth possibilities to the Hardcopy Peripherals & Printing Consumables Market players in the forecasted period.
Toner being a powdered mix, is applied in laser printers and photocopies to print text on paper and images. It is widely accepted for commercial publishing such as novels, newspapers, and journals. With the flourishing education industry globally, the need for printed study material is progressing, thereby encouraging the growth of the Hardcopy Peripherals & Printing Consumables Market in this segment. On the other hand, the introduction of less time consuming and economical products are likely to pose a threat to the market.
Key Market Trends
Printing Ink to Dominate the Market
United States to Dominate the North American Market
Competitive Landscape
The Hardcopy Peripherals & Printing Consumables Market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. Multiple vendors are pouring investments into research activities. The principal motive of this move is to offer superior quality products for end-users. These initiatives are expected to push the global hardcopy peripherals & printing consumables market in the upcoming period. Canon Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, HP Inc., ACM Technologies Inc., and AstroNova Inc. are some of the principal vendors in this market.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET INSIGHT
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Assessment of Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Hardcopy Peripherals Market
5 MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 Introduction to Market Dynamics
5.2 Market Drivers
5.2.1 Growth in the Production Digital Printing Color Volume
5.2.2 Increasing Demand for Value-addition through Innovative Decorative and Tactile Elements within the Printed Piece
5.3 Market Challenges
5.3.1 Overall Decline of the Print Manufacturing Business
6 GLOBAL HARDCOPY PERIPHERALS MARKET
6.1 Segmentation
6.1.1 By End user (Market Size in USD billion, Trends, and Dynamics)
6.1.1.1 Residential
6.1.1.2 Commercial
6.1.1.3 Educational Institutions
6.1.1.4 Other Applications
6.1.2 By Region (Market Size in USD billion, Trends, and Dynamics)
6.1.2.1 North America
6.1.2.1.1 United States
6.1.2.1.2 Canada
6.1.2.2 Europe
6.1.2.2.1 United Kingdom
6.1.2.2.2 France
6.1.2.2.3 Germany
6.1.2.2.4 Italy
6.1.2.2.5 Rest of Europe
6.1.2.3 Asia Pacific
6.1.2.3.1 China
6.1.2.3.2 Japan
6.1.2.3.3 India
6.1.2.3.4 South Korea
6.1.2.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
6.1.2.4 Latin America
6.1.2.5 Middle East and Africa
6.1.3 Company Profiles*
6.1.3.1 Vendor Market Share (Market share of Printers and Copiers (combined) of key vendors (such as HP, Canon, Epson, Brother, and Kyocera, among others), will be provided based on Shipment units (in million), for the period (Q1 2010 - Q1 2020))
6.1.3.2 Annual Turnover of Leading Vendors (Annual revenue generated from the sales of concerned business segment of leading vendors in the market, over the period of (2010-2019), wherever applicable, will be included)
6.1.4 Competitive Intelligence
6.1.4.1 Company Profiles
6.1.4.1.1 HP Inc
6.1.4.1.2 Canon Inc.
6.1.4.1.3 Seiko Epson Corporation
6.1.4.1.4 Brother Industries Ltd.
6.1.4.1.5 Xerox Corporation
6.1.4.1.6 Kyocera Corporation
7 GLOBAL PRINTING CONSUMABLES MARKET
7.1 Segmentation
7.1.1 By Type (Market Size in USD billion, Trends, and Dynamics)
7.1.1.1 Printing Ink
7.1.1.2 Printer Toner
7.1.2 By Region (Market Size in USD billion, Trends, and Dynamics)
7.1.2.1 North America
7.1.2.2 Europe
7.1.2.3 Asia-Pacific
7.1.2.4 Latin America
7.1.2.5 Middle East & Africa
7.1.3 Competitive Intelligence - Key Vendor Profiles (Business Segments, Product portfolio, SWOT Analysis, Recent Developments)
7.1.3.1 Company Profiles
7.1.3.1.1 ACM Technologies Inc.
7.1.3.1.2 AstroNova Inc.
7.1.3.1.3 IMEX Co. Ltd.
7.1.3.1.4 DIC Corporation
7.1.3.1.5 Lexmark International, Inc.
8 BUSINESS MODEL INNOVATION & STRATEGIES
9 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS AND FUTURE OUTLOOK
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vryw9v
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: