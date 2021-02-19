EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donald Lowry, Chair of the Board for Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) (Capital Power or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Barry Perry to the Company’s Board of Directors effective March 1, 2021.



Mr. Perry will stand for election at Capital Power’s next annual meeting of shareholders on April 29, 2021. As of the date of this news release, Capital Power’s Board of Directors consists of 9 directors, 8 of whom are independent.

Mr. Perry is the former President and CEO of Fortis Inc. (Fortis) and has more than 30 years of experience in utilities, paper manufacturing and oil refining. He spent the last 20 years of his career with Fortis, where he also served as Vice President of Finance and CFO from 2004 to 2014. He led Fortis through a period of significant transformational growth that created a leading and well-respected North American power utility. Mr. Perry graduated from Memorial University with a Bachelor of Commerce degree and is a member of the Association of Chartered Professional Accountants of Newfoundland and Labrador.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome Barry,” said Donald Lowry. “His deep expertise in the power and energy sector, his strategic and innovative approach and experience on ESG matters including his efforts to champion diversity and inclusion will be invaluable to Capital Power as we continue to pursue our vision. We look forward to working with Barry and to his contributions at the Board table.”

About Capital Power

Capital Power is a growth-oriented North American wholesale power producer with a strategic focus on sustainable energy headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. We build, own and operate high-quality, utility-scale generation facilities that include renewables and thermal. We have also made significant investments in carbon capture and utilization to reduce carbon impacts and are committed to be off coal in 2023. Capital Power owns over 6,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 28 facilities across North America with approximately 425 MW of owned renewable generation capacity and 560 MW of incremental natural gas combined cycle capacity, from the repowering of Genesee 1 and 2, in advanced development in Alberta and North Carolina.

