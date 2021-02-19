CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FluroTech Ltd. (TSXV: TEST) (OTCQB: FLURF) (“FluroTech” or the “Company”), a leading developer of spectroscopy-based technology, together with joint venture FluroTest, LLC (“FluroTest”), a first-mover in surge-scale rapid antigen testing for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 and other pathogens, today announced that pre-production development of three functioning pandemic defense platform systems are now underway with laboratory robotics automation partner, Hudson Robotics.



These units will be used to pilot automated testing protocols that facilitate point-of-service, rapid testing of individuals with high-speed, high throughput functionality, providing COVID-19 testing results within minutes instead of days. The systems are designed to be portable, and will be deployed for controlled clinical, customer, and field trials over the coming months.

Hudson Robotics, founded in 1983, is a market leader with a long-standing history in laboratory automation. Located in Springfield, New Jersey, Hudson Robotics is a leader in microplate automation, laboratory robotics, liquid handling and customized software-driven laboratory automation solutions for life-science research. The company provides tools that can be used in areas such as drug discovery, clinical research and pharmaceutical development, including high throughput screening, proteomics and genomics. A strategic partnership with FluroTest was announced November 20, 2020.

“Hudson is thrilled to partner with FluroTech and help bring this important and state-of-the-art testing system to life,” said Bruce Jamieson, Vice President Marketing & Sales, Hudson Robotics. “Pre-production units are essential to test and optimize for commercial production. Integrating automated systems into a portable lab environment is a major step forward, as we’re able to perform significantly more tests in over less time.”

“We continue to execute and our direction is clear. Achieving this milestone is the culmination of months of planning and effort,” said Bill Phelan, CEO of FluroTest. “This is an exciting stage of development, where top-notch engineering marries functional and visual platform representation. As we head down the clinical trial path, testing our system viability and helping to validate design in an operational environment are key success factors. I believe the work that we’re doing will lead to the creation of Testing Access Points, ultimately helping society to reopen for work and play.”

The data collected will be used to support FluroTest’s submission for Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) and Health Canada for an Interim Order Authorization. Future submissions to additional regulatory bodies around the globe are also being considered. The Company will provide additional updates to the market as appropriate.

Readers are cautioned that, although FluroTest has achieved proof of concept prototype, the testing method and device is still in the early stages of research and development and accordingly FluroTest is not currently making any express or implied claims that the technology can, or will be able to, accurately detect the COVID-19 virus. The Platform is in the process of applying for EUA approval from the FDA and Health Canada for an Interim Order Authorization.

As announced February 3, 2021 FluroTech has accelerated the financial, regulatory and legal due diligence to complete the transaction with FluroTest shareholders to obtain 95% of the interest in FluroTest. This amalgamation is subject to TSXV conditions and approvals. FluroTech is working to ensure this process is carried out in the most efficient manner possible and will update the market as appropriate.

About FluroTech (TSXV: TEST) (OTCQB: FLURF)

The goal of FluroTech’s research and technology is to develop detection methods which are sensitive, specific, and easy-to-use. By combining FluroTech’s proprietary spectroscopy-based technology with laboratory robotics automation and cloud computing, FluroTech, through the application of its technology and investment in FluroTest, has created a unique solution addressing the current and future pandemics. Using technology that was first developed at the University of Calgary, the FluroTest SARS-CoV-2 test is designed to identify patients with active virus infection; this is not necessarily the case for most of the currently approved tests that are meant to identify patients with SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid. FluroTech’s laboratory is led by Dr. Elmar Prenner, the original developer of the technology. Dr. Prenner serves as senior science advisor of FluroTech and brings over 28 years of expertise in fluorescence spectroscopy. To learn more, visit FluroTech.com

About FluroTest LLC

FluroTest, a first-mover in surge-scale rapid antigen testing for the detection of SARS-CoV2 and other pathogens, is developing a pandemic defense and economic recovery system purpose-built for businesses and special-needs populations requiring fast and highly accurate testing for significant numbers of people. Unlike individual or low-throughput tests, FluroTest’s system is designed to be well-suited for high-traffic, high-risk pandemic environments including schools and colleges, hospitals and large healthcare facilities, athletic stadiums and performance venues, airline and cruise ship terminals, corporate campuses, shopping centers, manufacturing facilities, transportation and distribution hubs, and other large business and retail locations. Created to support executive business continuity efforts, the system combines and leverages the disciplines of robotics automation, biochemistry, fluorescence detection and cloud computing -- processing thousands of tests per hour while delivering accurate, digitally verifiable results to a test taker’s mobile device within 5 minutes. To learn more, visit FluroTest.com

