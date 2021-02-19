ESCONDIDO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marijuana Company of America ("MCOA" or the "Company") (OTC: MCOA), an emerging company and leader offering unique exposure to the global cannabis sector, today announces a rebranding initiative that will emphasize the Company’s promotion of a healthy lifestyle, emphasizing mental and physical wellness, through the use of quality cannabidiol (CBD) products. This is the first major rebrand since the organization’s new management team joined MCOA in late 2019.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 264 million people around the world suffer from depression (1). In addition, suicide has become the second-leading cause of death in people between the ages of 15 and 29.

To further promote positive mental health and wellbeing, MCOA is rebranding the logo, packaging and website of its hempSMART™ premium CBD organic products brand, which will feature the tagline, “We’re in this Together.” The new design is intended to reach and speak to the largest group of mental health sufferers and CBD users, ages 18-29 (2).

hempSMART™’s organic, plant-based products help people manage anxiety, pain and insomnia without tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive component found in cannabis. Though packaged with new branding labels, hempSMART™ products will maintain the same high-quality formulations that its users have come to know and love.

From tagline to color scheme, the new branding is carefully designed to demonstrate a simple, clean appearance. The shift from green to orange branding, for example, reflects an energetic balance of calm and vitality, community and connection, and optimism and balance.

The Company will also update its social media efforts and feature a new e-commerce website where customers can purchase hempSMART™ CBD products and merchandise directly from the Company and take advantage of subscription discounts.

Th new hempSMART™ website (https://www.hempsmart.com) will feature an educational component on CBD and the cannabis industry to help establish hempSMART™ as a leading source for CBD products and industry updates. In addition, the website will act as a platform from which MCOA and hempSMART™ will engage new and existing customers via text and social media such as Instagram, Twitter and Tik Tok.

“Rebranding the hempSMART™ brand enhances our mission to have a relatable and empowering community that supports the use of CBD products and helps people address their mental and physical well-being,” stated Jesus M. Quintero, CEO of MCOA. “We’re excited to unveil the new logo and visual elements that reflect a new vision for our hempSMART™ products. This initiative affirms our commitment to serve customers with proven products that promote a positive lifestyle. It’s time for fresh branding to carry hempSMART™ and MCOA into a new era.”

hempSMART™ plans to roll-out the new branding and website in early March 2021.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.MarijuanaCompanyofAmerica.com/

https://www.hempsmart.com

About Marijuana Company of America Inc.

Marijuana Company of America (OTC: MCOA) is an emerging company and leader offering unique exposure to the global cannabis sector. The Company recently transitioned from research & development to a revenue-producing cannabis marketing company focused on sales & marketing of the Company’s line of proprietary botanical legal hemp-based CBD (cannabidiol) “hempSMART™” products.

hempSMART™ offers an extensive full line of premium CBD organic products that are scientifically driven and double lab tested to ensure purity and potency. The Company will direct the sale of its products to wholesalers, distributors, the medical community, online e-commerce consumer platforms, and a proven network affiliate marketing program. The Company has also launched international sales, production, and marketing expansion.

About hempSMART Products Containing CBD

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not recognized CBD as a safe and effective drug for any indication. Our products containing CBD derived from industrial hemp are not marketed or sold based upon claims that their use is safe and effective treatment for any medical condition as drugs or dietary supplements subject to the FDA's jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements

