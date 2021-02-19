Important Milestone for International Distribution

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE MKT: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, announces today that it has been officially recognized as meeting all the requirements of ISO 13485; Medical Devices, Quality Management System Certification ensuring the consistent design, development, production, installation, and delivery for the Blood Volume Analyzer (BVA-100®) system is safe for its intended purpose.

“This opens the way for Daxor to international distribution by meeting all the rigorous requirements of ISO 13485 certification -- this is a proud achievement for Daxor,” said Michael Feldschuh, President and CEO of Daxor Corporation. “Being recognized as meeting the “gold standard” for quality will enable us to expand the availability of our products outside the U.S. and amplify the efforts currently underway domestically through our sales force expansion and third-party distribution partners.”

“Achieving ISO 13485 with full design certification is a key milestone for Daxor,” said James Adkins, Head of Quality Engineering. “Certification to this internationally-recognized standard proves to our customers that we take quality very seriously, and that we have a validated system in place to ensure it.”

Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms.

