London, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benchmark Mineral Intelligence has been invited to appear before the House of Commons of Canada on Monday, February 22 from 11am to 1pm (ET).

Simon Moores, Benchmark’s Managing Director, will be giving a 5 minute opening statement and will then join a discussion panel on Canada’s role in building a domestic and global lithium ion battery ecosystem as the world renews its push towards low carbon technologies.

A STATEMENT FROM THE HOUSE OF COMMONS OF CANADA SAID:

“That, pursuant to Standing Order 108(2), the committee undertake a study of no less than six meetings on positioning Canada as a responsible source in critical minerals and battery value chains in support of renewable energy and clean technology in the post-COVID-19 economy; that the committee hear from witnesses not limited to but including Natural Resource Canada, mining sector firms and electric-vehicle battery producers and; that the committee report its findings to the House.”

BENCHMARK’S MANAGING DIRECTOR, SIMON MOORES, SAID:

“Canada has sizable potential to be one of the global leaders of upstream of the lithium ion battery ecosystem that the world is beginning to build out.

“Of course we are familiar with Canada’s huge base of key battery raw materials such as nickel, lithium, cobalt, graphite, copper and manganese.

“But the potential to add these into high value chemicals, cathodes, anodes and even engage in the production of lithium ion batteries offers the country a major slice of this growing lithium ion and electric vehicle economic pie.

“It is my honour to bring Team Benchmark’s message to the Canadian House of Commons.”

Benchmark’s appearance in front of the Canadian House of Commons follows testimonies given to the US Senate in 2017, 2019, and 2020.

ABOUT BENCHMARK

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (Benchmark) is the world’s leading voice and most trusted provider of actionable prices, data and advisory services in the lithium ion battery and electric vehicle (EV) supply chain.

Benchmark is an independent Price Reporting Agency (PRA) and is globally known for setting the lithium industry’s reference price which is relied upon to negotiate contracts between actors in the industry, including lithium extraction operators, cathode manufacturers, battery cell producers and automotive OEMs.

The company also produces regular price assessments on cobalt chemicals and graphite, nickel and also the industry’s most detailed supply chain data for: cathodes, anodes, and lithium ion batteries.

Benchmark also provides Forecasting & Consultancy services that are relied upon by a wide range of customers, from governments, electronics manufacturers, EV makers, battery cell producers, and mining companies.

Benchmark’s data, insight, and understanding of the subject is unrivalled, and has been invited to testify to the US Senate in 2017, 2019 and 2020 and give guest lectures at the University of Oxford, Stanford University, the Royal Institution,

The EV and battery supply chain is Benchmark’s sole focus and specialty.