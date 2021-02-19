HOUSTON, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that Dan Schlanger, Crown Castle’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer is scheduled to present at the following three conferences:



Raymond James 42 nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time,

Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Morgan Stanley 2021 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and

Deutsche Bank 29th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



The presentations are expected to last between 30 and 50 minutes and will be broadcast over the Internet. The live audio webcast links will be available on Crown Castle’s website at www.crowncastle.com, where they will also be archived for replay.

