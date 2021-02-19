NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Exchange Listing, LLC finalized client GreenBox POS’s (“GreenBox”) NASDAQ Capital Markets listing on Feb. 16, 2021. The emerging financial technology company’s common stock began trading on the Nasdaq exchange under the symbol GBOX. Simultaneous with the NASDAQ listing, GreenBox priced an underwritten public offering of 4,150,000 shares at a price of $10.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately US$43.5 million. Kingswood Capital Markets acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

Leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions, GreenBox POS’s applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, helping to reduce fraud and improve the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally.

“We began working with GreenBox in 2019 and recognized it as a potential game-changing technology company,” says Peter Goldstein, Chief Executive Officer of Exchange Listing. “We were confident in the Company’s management and recognized its ability to fill a void in the financial technology industry. Working in lock-step with GreenBox’s management and bankers, we launched the Company as an over-the-counter listing on NASDAQ Capital Markets.”

Exchange Listing provides companies with cost-effective and efficient direct access to one-stop solutions in the strategic planning and implementation of listing on senior exchanges such as NASDAQ or NYSE. Focusing on company specific structuring to meet listing requirements, Exchange Listing serves as the primary point of contact with the exchange, investment bankers and lawyers throughout the listing process. With extensive experience in investment banking, securities law, corporate governance and business management, Exchange Listing and its strategic partners facilitate its clients’ listing and capital markets objectives.

“Exchange Listing was an essential part of our NASDAQ listing team,” says Ben Errez, Chairman of GreenBox. “Their guidance and expertise allowed us to successfully complete our IPO and complete a complex Nasdaq listing. We appreciate Exchange Listing’s diligent and efficient approach to assisting us with our NASDAQ listing."

“We believe GreenBox will be a valued addition to NASDAQ Capital Markets and expect their success will inspire other OTC companies to move forward with a senior listing. We know there are many such companies out there who are ready to make the jump.”

About Exchange Listing, LLC

Exchange Listing provides growth companies with direct access to a one-stop solution in the strategic planning and implementation of listing on a senior exchange such as NASDAQ or NYSE in a cost effective and efficient process. We assist our clients in going public whether through an initial public offering, listing from another marketplace, merger or direct offering. We serve as the primary point of contact with the exchange, investment bankers, lawyers and other service providers. Our founders, strategic partners and advisors are entrepreneurs with backgrounds in investment banking, securities law, corporate governance and business management and have served as officers and directors of public and private companies. We pride ourselves in taking a hands-on role with our clients throughout the listing process.

For more information, please visit: www.exchangelistingllc.com or contact info@exchangelistingllc.com.

Wire Service Contact

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@InvestorWire.com