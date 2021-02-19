CHICAGO, IL, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 357 Hemp Logistics (357), Co-Founder and President Kevin Schultz will speak at the Illinois Department of Agriculture’s (IDOA) inaugural Illinois Hemp Summit on the practices and protocols for safe, compliant hemp transport through the complex patchwork of regulations that vary in each state. The Summit is February 23, 2021, 9 a.m. to noon, CST. Registration is free, but required, by visiting Illinois Virtual Hemp Summit .



“Hemp is still in its infancy in the U.S., and the Illinois Hemp Summit provides a platform for industry experts to share their experiences to help the Illinois hemp industry move forward,” stated David Lakeman, IDOA Division Manager for Medicinal Plants. “Ensuring secure, traceable and compliant interstate transportation, and a solid supply chain are critical to the viability of the U.S. hemp economy.”

357, a trusted leader in global hemp transportation, is dedicated to educating policy-makers and hemp businesses throughout the supply chain on logistics and proper preparation and protocols for hemp transport to support the growth and stability of the hemp industry. 357 is uniquely qualified to provide logistics solutions thanks to their leadership team’s cumulative 50 years of experience across all areas of the logistics industry and the highly regulated medical cannabis industry, including with industry leading brands GrubHub, Verano Holdings and PharmaCann. 357’s experience has prompted them to be first in the industry to offer valuable benefits, such as complimentary $50,000 hemp cargo insurance and special anti-theft and security measures.

“357 is headquartered in Illinois, and we couldn’t be more excited to leverage our national industry knowledge to support hemp companies here and throughout the Midwest as they scale their businesses,” Schultz declared. “Addressing proper transport procedures and protocols as part of a supply chain management strategy will prevent the costly, and potentially traumatic, results that can occur when companies wing it on transportation and logistics.”

Rachel Berry, CEO and Co-Founder of the Illinois Hemp Growers Association , noted, “Kevin and the 357 team have been proactively developing their business in Illinois and around the US to accommodate the hemp industry in the best way possible. 357 Hemp Logistics goes the extra mile to help educate and protect their customers and we are proud to have them as members since 2019! They are providing a valuable service to all Illinois hemp growers. We look forward to their presentation at the Illinois Department of Agriculture's Virtual Hemp Summit."

About 357 Hemp Logistics



357 Hemp Logistics, a division of The 357 Company , is setting the standard of excellence for hemp logistics and supply chain management, centered around compliant standard operating procedures and dedication to unparalleled customer service and education. Headquartered in Illinois, 357’s leadership team collectively has over 50 years of transportation, logistics, medical device, and supply chain management experience, in addition to developing operational processes and procedures for some of largest brands in the restaurant home delivery and highly regulated medical cannabis industries, including GrubHub, Verano, and PharmaCann. For more information on 357 Hemp Logistics and the industry visit www.357Company.com and follow 357 on social media: Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

