NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify ("DV"), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced the release of a report titled, “Content and Controversy: The News Trends of 2020 that Will Influence Brand Safety and Suitability in 2021.”
In the report, DV examines 2020’s content trends relative to the U.S. Presidential Election, the coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement for racial justice to better understand the relationship between controversy and disinformation. The insights will help brands protect themselves from appearing on sites and apps with harmful content in 2021 and diminish the financial incentives for production of misleading content — while supporting trusted news and a healthy information ecosystem.
According to DV’s analysis, inflammatory and misleading news increased 83%, year-over-year, during this past November and the U.S. Presidential Election. Websites hosting this content, therefore, stood to collect nearly double the ad revenue from unprotected advertisers than they did last year.
Key events DV analyzed include:
DoubleVerify analyzes billions of impressions a day to help keep brands safe from appearing alongside unsafe and unsuitable content. Publishers promoting misinformation, extremist political views and racially biased claims are classified into DV’s “Inflammatory Politics and News” and “Hate Speech and Cyberbullying” categories, respectively. These category classifications allow advertisers to protect their brand reputation and ensure their ad dollars do not inadvertently fund bad-faith actors. DV is able to track the scale of these categories through its category rates, which serve as a proxy for traffic.
