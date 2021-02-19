BSH Hausgeräte GmbH joins forces with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP)

BSH supports the WFP Innovation Accelerator that sources and scales innovative projects to achieve zero hunger

Partnership mirrors BSH’s holistic commitment to social, environmental and economic sustainability



IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BSH Hausgeräte GmbH joins forces with leading humanitarian institution: The United Nations World Food Programme. The cooperation of one of the leading home appliance manufacturers with the organization emphasizes BSH’s holistic commitment to social, environmental and economic sustainability.

Minimizing the environmental footprint of BSH locations and of consumers’ households, taking social responsibility and being a fair and inspiring employer is of strategic importance for BSH. Because the best results are often accomplished while working together, BSH started a new collaboration with the impactful organization.

BSH and the World Food Programme (WFP)

Supporting the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), BSH will collaborate with WFP’s Innovation Accelerator and provide its leading expertise in cooking appliances, food storing, food processing and healthy eating to innovative projects that the Accelerator sources, supports and scales to help reach zero hunger.

The WFP Innovation Accelerator focuses on the most impactful innovations brought to life through an iterative sprint format, which has reached 3.5 million people in 2020 alone via 90 innovations in the last five years. This collaboration will support innovations in two emergency contexts, specifically the H2Grow initiative’s expansion to North Eastern Nigeria and early-stage Sprints in South Sudan.

“This collaboration is in line with our company’s purpose: to improve the quality of life,” says BSH CEO Dr. Carla Kriwet. “Sufficient nutrition is a basic human right and one of the central components of a dignified life. BSH is eager to contribute our expertise and resources to have a sustainable effect on people’s lives.”

The United Nations World Food Programme is the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate. It is the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change. In 2019, the World Food Programme’s work reached 97 million people.

More information about BSH is available at www.bsh-group.com/newsroom/press-releases. Press materials can be found in our BSH Newsroom at www.bsh-group.com/newsroom/press-releases. Our corporate blog BSH Stories at stories.bsh-group.com/ also provides you with information about current topics relating to BSH.



About BSH

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, with a total turnover of some EUR 13.2 billion and more than 58,000 employees in 2019, is a global leader in the home appliance industry. The company’s brand portfolio includes eleven well-known appliance brands like Bosch, Siemens, Gaggenau and Neff as well as the ecosystem brand Home Connect and service brands like Kitchen Stories. BSH produces at 40 factories and is represented in some 50 countries.

BSH is a Bosch Group company.

Contact for press inquiries:

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH

Head of Global Corporate Press, Public Relations

Julia Henry

Tel.: +49 (0)89 4590-5814

Email: julia.henry@bshg.com