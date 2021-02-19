PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EncounterCare Solutions, Inc. (OTC BB: ECSL) EncounterCare Solutions announces that its subsidiary, Cyberfuels, Inc., has entered into an agreement with Kenneth S. Klipper to serve as the companies Special Financial Advisor. Mr. Klipper’s background includes in-depth experience in complex business transactions and financial planning and analysis. Additionally, Mr. Klipper has previously served in a CFO capacity for various publicly traded organizations where he gained experience with public company governance, reporting, investor relations, and Sarbanes-Oxley compliance. These skills will be very important tools as ECSL strives to enter the broader arena of fully reporting publicly traded companies.



Mr. Klipper has served as CFO for the brokerage arm of Fidelity Investments, the CEO of JP Morgan’s on-line discount brokerage arm, JP Morgan Invest, and spent 11 years in various roles of increasing responsibility at what was formerly KPMG Peat Marwick. His public company experiences included CFO roles at Tucker Anthony Sutro and The First Marblehead Corporation.

Ron Mills, CEO of EncounterCare Solutions, stated “that he is delighted that Mr. Klipper has agreed to work with the company and he believes that his skills will enable the company to manage existing complex deals with more efficiency and will further enable the company to expand into higher levels of the public company marketplace.”

“I am excited to have the opportunity to work with the entire ECSL organization as it embarks upon its new growth opportunity in the Terminal and Biofuels space,” said Mr. Klipper. He went on to add that “Ron and John have done a tremendous job in identifying new areas of focus for the company and I look forward to assisting them as they continue to grow.”

About Cyberfuels™: Cyberfuels Inc. delivers custom blended GEM fuels to suit almost any engines need.

EcoFlex96™ offers high octane alternatives to regular gasoline.

Our gasoline and GEM fuels offer superior performance over similar traditional gasoline blends. Unlike other fuel options, there is no need to retrofit the vehicle for consumption of our fuel blends.

All of our fuels can be transported, stored and pumped like regular gasoline.

The Cyberfuels lines of products also include our "Dynamo™" brands.

Dynamo™ Diesel Cetane Booster:

Independent lab certified to reduce Diesel Particulate Matter (DPM) by 20% and overall emissions by 21% and has been shown to deliver an average Cetane rating over 52 when added to regular diesel fuel at fill up. Dynamo™ Diesel Cetane Booster also improves engine performance, power, and increases miles per gallon along with improving cold flow, increasing lubricity and cleaning fuel injectors.

Dynamo™ Gasoline Octane Booster:

Improves octane and increases the miles per gallon (mpg). Dynamo™ Gasoline Octane Booster allows consumers to purchase regular 87 octane gasoline and increase the power and performance of that fuel to equal that of superior high test 93 octane gasolines, by adding a bottle of our Dynamo™ Gasoline Octane Booster to their tank at fill up. Visit www.cyberfuelsinc.com

Safe Harbor :

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intends," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, including but not limited to, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to shareholders, lack of capital changes in laws or regulations, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth, demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, its ability to compete, conflicts of interest related to party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition, and the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

