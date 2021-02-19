Verkkokauppa.com Oyj MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS February 19, 2021 at 16:30 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Niemelä

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Niemelä, Seppo

Position: Other senior manager

____________________________________________

Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75_20210219141511_5

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-02-18

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 200 Unit price: 9.60 EUR

(2): Volume: 389 Unit price: 9.60 EUR

(3): Volume: 450 Unit price: 9.60 EUR

(4): Volume: 461 Unit price: 9.60 EUR

(5): Volume: 700 Unit price: 9.60 EUR

(6): Volume: 1 Unit price: 9.40 EUR

(7): Volume: 100 Unit price: 9.40 EUR

(8): Volume: 139 Unit price: 9.40 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(8): Volume: 2,440 Volume weighted average price: 9.58033 EUR

For more information:



Mikko Forsell, CFO

mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 50 434 2516

