SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star , a global leader in award-winning, quality communications, collaboration, and integration solutions for the enterprise, today announced the release of their Star2Star® Business Voice for Microsoft Teams solution.



Star2Star® Business Voice for Microsoft Teams is a powerful integration between Star2Star’s cloud-native Business Voice and the Microsoft Teams collaboration platform. It allows users to optimize productivity with seamless calling from within the Microsoft Teams application via Star2Star’s cloud-based, direct routing integration. Features and benefits of Star2Star® Business Voice for Microsoft Teams include:

Make and receive calls using Microsoft Teams Softphone Via Mobile & Desktop Clients

Call Extensions & PSTN Numbers Using Teams Dialpad

Receive Calls From PSTN

Use all call handling features available in the Star2Star platform

Click To Dial From Microsoft Apps For Team Users

Supports Speed Dials, Contacts & Call History

Available on Business Voice & Business Voice+

Star2Star® Business Voice for Microsoft Teams can be leveraged on any PC, Mac, or mobile device and is included with Star2Star’s Professional Bundle for Microsoft Teams . This comprehensive bundle provides enterprise voice services plus:

Business Text Messaging: Seamless, single-number text messaging via desktop or mobile devices, using your business number

Employee Alerts: Packaged application that enables instant communications with employees via SMS and email

Designed to ensure businesses have everything they need for effortless communications, the Professional Bundle for Microsoft Teams allows companies to maximize their investment with Microsoft Teams.

“We are excited to debut this integration for Microsoft Teams users,” said Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star. “Our goal is to always find new ways to support businesses in need of enterprise-grade voice, and with Star2Star® Business Voice for Microsoft Teams, our customers can capitalize on their existing investments while leveraging a more complete suite of communications and collaboration tools.”

Visit www.Star2Star.com to learn more about Star2Star® Business Voice for Microsoft Teams.

About Star2Star

In an increasingly complex world, businesses need to simplify the way they communicate, collaborate, and seamlessly integrate third-party applications into their operations and processes. Star2Star meets that need with its patented cloud-native collaboration platform designed for the modern enterprise that extends the company's record of success in maintaining a 99.4% customer retention rate.

Star2Star has delivered consistently innovative solutions to enterprise communication and collaboration challenges since 2006. Throughout its history, it has demonstrated a commitment to the continuous upgrading of cutting-edge technology to anticipate and address rapidly evolving enterprise needs. The company entered the market as the only UCaaS provider with an on-premises cloud platform that combined cloud flexibility with an ultra-reliable proprietary network. Today, its suite of enterprise communication and collaboration solutions offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, scalability, and capacity to unify people and processes within an intuitive, cloud-native environment.

Star2Star has been named to such prestigious lists as the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 500|5000, Omdia Top 10 UCaaS Service Provider, and Forbes Most Promising Companies. Recognition of its pioneering innovation in the enterprise cloud market extends to major industry analyst indicators such as inclusion in the Frost Radar North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry reports and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide.